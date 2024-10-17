The amazing images left behind by the “Comet of the Century”.

Comet C/2023 A3 Tuchinshan-ATLAS is already leaving a spectacle in the sky with images that will remain for future generations in almost the entire planet, because this is an astronomical event that will not be repeated for another 80 thousand years.
The call “Comet of the century” It was discovered in 2023 by observers from China’s Zouchenshan Observatory and the Asteroid Terrestrial Impact Alert System (ATLAS) telescope in South Africa, and because of these institutions it was named “Tsouchenshan-Atlas,” according to NASA.
It is estimated that the celestial body could have last been seen from Earth in the time of Neanderthals but now it will only be possible to see it for a few more days so be sure to look up at the sky on these nights until around October. 25, although each night will be less bright.
Based on its orbit and certain models, it is estimated that it may have traveled up to 400,000 times the distance between Earth and the Sun before reaching us.
It’s a journey of millions of years for this comet, which was probably born in the Oort Cloud, a bubble at the edge of the solar system where minor planets and celestial bodies are hypothetically located.
