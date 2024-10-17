October 17, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The amazing images left behind by the “Comet of the Century”.

The amazing images left behind by the “Comet of the Century”.

Roger Rehbein October 17, 2024 2 min read

Comet C/2023 A3 Tuchinshan-ATLAS is already leaving a spectacle in the sky with images that will remain for future generations in almost the entire planet, because this is an astronomical event that will not be repeated for another 80 thousand years.

The call “Comet of the century” It was discovered in 2023 by observers from China’s Zouchenshan Observatory and the Asteroid Terrestrial Impact Alert System (ATLAS) telescope in South Africa, and because of these institutions it was named “Tsouchenshan-Atlas,” according to NASA.

It is estimated that the celestial body could have last been seen from Earth in the time of Neanderthals but now it will only be possible to see it for a few more days so be sure to look up at the sky on these nights until around October. 25, although each night will be less bright.

Based on its orbit and certain models, it is estimated that it may have traveled up to 400,000 times the distance between Earth and the Sun before reaching us.

It’s a journey of millions of years for this comet, which was probably born in the Oort Cloud, a bubble at the edge of the solar system where minor planets and celestial bodies are hypothetically located.

(With information from AFP and CNN)

Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas appears in the western night sky as amateur photographers Nolan Letellier, left, and Link Jackson observe it on a ridge near Dry Creek Trail in Boise, Idaho. Monday, October 14, 2024 (AP Photo/Kyle Green)Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas appears in the western night sky as amateur photographers Nolan Letellier, left, and Link Jackson observe it on a ridge near Dry Creek Trail in Boise, Idaho. Monday, October 14, 2024 (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
Comet C/2023 A3 (ATLAS-Tuchinshan) is seen outside the Kansas State Capitol, Monday, October 14, 2024, in Topeka, Kansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Comet C/2023 A3 (ATLAS-Tuchinshan) is seen outside the Kansas State Capitol, Monday, October 14, 2024, in Topeka, Kansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Comet C/2023 A3 (ATLAS-Tuchinshan) is seen outside the Kansas State Capitol, Monday, October 14, 2024, in Topeka, Kansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-Atlas) crosses the sky over Joshua Tree National Park on October 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-Atlas) crosses the sky over Joshua Tree National Park on October 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)
BEIJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 15: Comet C/2023 A3 (Zuchenshan-Atlas) crosses the sky above the Dachuangqi Great Wall on October 15, 2024 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Yang Wei/VCG via Getty Images)BEIJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 15: Comet C/2023 A3 (Zuchenshan-Atlas) crosses the sky above the Dachuangqi Great Wall on October 15, 2024 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Yang Wei/VCG via Getty Images)
The comet in Torre del Pizzo, in Gallipoli, Italy (Photo: Manuel Romano/NoorPhoto via Getty Images)The comet in Torre del Pizzo, in Gallipoli, Italy (Photo: Manuel Romano/NoorPhoto via Getty Images)
The comet in Torre del Pizzo, in Gallipoli, Italy (Photo: Manuel Romano/NoorPhoto via Getty Images)
The comet in North Macedonia on October 14. (Photo: Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua via Getty Images)The comet in North Macedonia on October 14. (Photo: Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua via Getty Images)
The comet in North Macedonia on October 14. (Photo: Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua via Getty Images)
BEIJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 15: Comet C/2023 A3 (Zuchenshan-Atlas) crosses the sky above the Dachuangqi Great Wall on October 15, 2024 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)BEIJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 15: Comet C/2023 A3 (Zuchenshan-Atlas) crosses the sky above the Dachuangqi Great Wall on October 15, 2024 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
BEIJING, CHINA – OCTOBER 15: Comet C/2023 A3 (Zuchenshan-Atlas) crosses the sky above the Dachuangqi Great Wall on October 15, 2024 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
See also  The Artemis I mission is facing a delay of several weeks after its launch was cancelled

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

The future Samsung Galaxy S25 is now expected to be formatted
3 min read

The future Samsung Galaxy S25 is now expected to be formatted

October 17, 2024 Roger Rehbein
There will be 25 hour days on planet Earth from this date with disastrous consequences
2 min read

There will be 25 hour days on planet Earth from this date with disastrous consequences

October 16, 2024 Roger Rehbein
How to read without being abandoned by the blue accent | One network from Bolivia
1 min read

How to read without being abandoned by the blue accent | One network from Bolivia

October 16, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

The amazing images left behind by the “Comet of the Century”.
2 min read

The amazing images left behind by the “Comet of the Century”.

October 17, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Diosdado Cabello said that Juan Carlos I was a “thief” who “stole even the locks.”
2 min read

Diosdado Cabello said that Juan Carlos I was a “thief” who “stole even the locks.”

October 17, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Walmart, Target and other department stores are closing their stores on this special date in the United States
2 min read

Walmart, Target and other department stores are closing their stores on this special date in the United States

October 17, 2024 Zera Pearson
After Joker 2 failed at the box office, Warner made a drastic last-minute decision to try to salvage it
2 min read

After Joker 2 failed at the box office, Warner made a drastic last-minute decision to try to salvage it

October 17, 2024 Lane Skeldon