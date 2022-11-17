November 17, 2022

The Academy of Sciences will elect its new authorities

Zera Pearson November 17, 2022 1 min read

On Saturday, November 19, the Academy of Sciences of the Dominican Republic (ACRD) will elect the new authorities who will govern the scientific establishment in the next three years (newspaper 2022-2025).

Elections will take place from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the headquarters of the Foundation, Las Damas Street No. 112, El Conde corner, Colonial Zone.

Exactly 167 members will be able to exercise their right to vote to elect the new Board of Directors between two boards: the number one headed by Eleuterio Martinez – the current entity’s vice president – and Modesto Cruz, as vice president, and the two with Antonio Selman Guerra at the helm and Huberto Bogart García as vice president.

The ACRD Electoral Commission is composed of Dr. Manuel Berges Coradin, President, Dr. Porfirio Hernandez Quezada, Secretary, and Secretary Cervolo Natera, Member

“The Academy of Sciences of the Dominican Republic is an institution whose mission is knowledge, promotion, research and dissemination of science and technology in the country, as a fundamental basis for national, sustainable and independent development,” indicates the entity’s profile, posted on its website.

The foundation is “private, non-partisan, and not-for-profit, with thirty-four years of existence.”

The current board of directors of the Academy of Sciences is chaired by attorney Luis Schecker-Ortiz

