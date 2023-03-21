The $40 million lawsuit that Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend filed against the Puerto Rican singer

wording

image source, Getty Images caption “Un Verano Sin Ti” won the Grammy Award for Best Urban Music Album in 2023.

Puerto Rican recording artist Bad Bunny is facing a $40 million lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, who accuses him of using an audio recording of her on two of his songs without permission.

Carliz De La Cruz Hernández claims that he recorded the phrase: “Bad Bunny baby” on his phone in 2015, before he became famous and before they broke up.

The phrase appeared on the Puerto Rican single “Pa Ti” in 2017 and in the song “Dos Mil 16” from 2022.

Bad Bunny is the artist with the most streams on Spotify in the past three years.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martinez Ocasio, has not publicly responded to de la Cruz’s legal lawsuit, which was introduced in Puerto Rico earlier this month.

The lawsuit claims that the two began a relationship in 2011 when they were both working in a supermarket and that they made music.

He adds that de la Cruz recorded it Different versions of herself saying the phrase “bad bunny baby” using a voice memo app in a friend’s house bathroom, because it was the quietest room, and sent them to Martinez.

The singer used the recordings in a series of opening songs on Soundcloud and later included them in “Pa Ti,” which has more than 355 million views on YouTube and 235 million streams on Spotify.

“confused and anxious”

And de la Cruz’s lawyers allege that days before the release of Bad Bunny’s latest album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” last year, Puerto Rican representatives offered to buy the rights to the phrase for $2,000. See also La Pepchita is honest with her fans, and strongly reveals her intimate relationship

refused and The album was released with her own voice.

“Un Verano Sin Ti” was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, and “Dos Mil 16” has 60 million views on YouTube and 280 million streams on Spotify.

De La Cruz claims his recording has also been used at concerts, arguing that its use amounts to “gross negligence, bad faith, and worse, an assault on your privacy, morals, and dignity.”

De la Cruz says that since the release of the last Bad Bunny album, thousands of the singer’s followers have made comments to her on her social media accounts and talked to her about it when they saw it in person.

This caused, and continues to cause, de la Cruz You feel restless, worried, intimidated, confused, anxious.”indicates the legal document.

The suit states, “De la Cruz’s situation became so unmanageable that she needed to contact several psychologists to get help as quickly as possible.”

The couple broke up in 2016 and then, in 2017, they got back together for a brief period.

De la Cruz also sued Bad Bunny’s company, Remus Entertainment, and the singer’s manager, Noah Asaad.

