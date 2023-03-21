March 22, 2023

The $40 million lawsuit that Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend filed against the Puerto Rican singer

Lane Skeldon March 21, 2023
“Un Verano Sin Ti” won the Grammy Award for Best Urban Music Album in 2023.

Puerto Rican recording artist Bad Bunny is facing a $40 million lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, who accuses him of using an audio recording of her on two of his songs without permission.

Carliz De La Cruz Hernández claims that he recorded the phrase: “Bad Bunny baby” on his phone in 2015, before he became famous and before they broke up.

The phrase appeared on the Puerto Rican single “Pa Ti” in 2017 and in the song “Dos Mil 16” from 2022.

Bad Bunny is the artist with the most streams on Spotify in the past three years.

