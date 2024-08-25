The 3 Cities With The Most Millionaires In The World

New Yorkthe most populous city in USAtops the world list as the city with the largest number of people. Millionaire populationMillionaires and billionaires, among 49 other cities in different countries, according to a report prepared by Henley & Partners, a global consulting firm, in collaboration with New World Wealth, another firm that investigates independent assets.

According to the report, In New York there are 349,500 millionaires.Who has an investable net worth of $1 million or more; 744 centimillionaireWho has a net worth of $100 million or more; and at least 60 billionaireswho has a net worth of $1 billion or more.

Overall, both rankings represent a 48% millionaire growth from 2013 to 2023. On the other hand, the United States leads the pack in terms of the number of resident millionaires with investable liquid wealth of $1 million or more, with 11 cities in the top 50.

The Company refers by “wealth” to an individual’s investable liquid wealth, which includes only liquid wealth. Company holdings which has been listed in bagCash and debt-free residential real estate.

Second, there is an area San Francisco Bayin Northern California, including San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

“The Gulf region has one of the highest wealth growth rates in the world, with the number of millionaires increasing by 82% in the past decade and is now home to 305,700 millionaires, 675 millionaires and 68 billionaires,” the international firm explained.

Despite Tokyocapital Japanwhich was ranked third in the list of richest cities in the world, suffered 5% decrease In its resident population of high net worth individuals over the past ten years.

the Large Asian city with 298,300 millionaires275 centimillionaires, and 14 billionaires, according to the list.

As Tokyo fell, Henley & Partners announced that Singapore The Japanese capital could “topple” the title of Asia’s richest city, as it climbed two places to fourth in the global rankings, after the number of millionaires increased by 64% in the past ten years.

Widely regarded as the most business-friendly city in the world, Singapore is also one of the world’s top destinations for immigrant millionaires: Nearly 3,400 high net worth individuals have moved there. The company noted that in 2023 alone, the city will now have 244,800 millionaire residents, 336 millionaires and 30 billionaires. It is worth noting that there is no Latin American city in the top 50.