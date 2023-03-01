The 10 most powerful phrases from Shakira’s interview with N+

(CNN Spanish) – Shakira’s interview with Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo, in which she talks about how music saved her after her breakup with former player Gerard Pique, left several sentences about her recovery process and her music.

Highlights of Shakira’s interview

The Colombian interpreter said that she talks about love (in all its aspects) in her songs because maybe someone can help someone.

“I think art has a function, in addition to making people uncomfortable, it also represents, represents idiosyncrasies and I think through my songs I’ve always felt that I could, that it was also my duty to use my voice and give it to those who might not be able to speak.”

Her songs speak more than themselves

“In my words and in my songs in general, my music, is more eloquent than I am. And through my music I always try to be honest and use my music as therapy. Perhaps my songs are the best therapy. It is more effective than visiting a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst.”

About creating a family to feel complete as a woman

“I also bought that story that a woman needs a man to complete herself, a family. I also had a dream about having a family where the children would have a father and a mother under one roof. Not all dreams come true in life, but life finds a way to compensate you in some way, and I think it’s She did it with me, with these two wonderful, wonderful children who fill me with love every single day.”

Shakira was dependent on men

“I have always been completely emotionally dependent on men.”

About his self-worth after his relationship ends

“Now I feel complete because I feel that I depend on myself and that I also have two children that depend on me, so I have to be stronger than a lioness.”

“I am enough for myself today, that when a woman has to face the attacks of life, she is stronger and when she comes out stronger, it is because you have learned to know your weaknesses, to accept your weakness as well, and to express what it is like to feel that pain.”

Regarding the duel in your relationship

“For that strength to be real and not a façade, it has to be strength as a result of experiencing a duel, of accepting it, of understanding it, of enduring frustration, that there are things in life that don’t go the way you want them to, that there are broken dreams and you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and rebuild yourself again.” other.”

The importance her collaboration with Bizarrap had for Shakira

“I think someone had to take a picture of the day I worked Session 53 with Bizarrap, before and after one. I entered the studio in one direction and left another. And that’s one of the things I’m very grateful to Pisa for, he’s given me that space, that opportunity to let off steam. And yes, it was a wonderful outlet and also necessary for my personal healing and recovery process. I think I would be in a very different place, if I didn’t have that song, the possibility to express myself, to think about the pain.

His fans: his greatest support

“I really felt the support of my fans. I never expected that they would be so key to me. They helped lift me when I was on the floor, when I was on the floor (I’ve been on the floor for a long time), they gave me the strength and courage to stand up and say well, I’m ready for the next round and for life.” To show me what else there is.”

about your flexibility

“The hard thing about human beings when they have to face unexpected situations is that we don’t know how we’re going to respond. We don’t believe in our resilience. And I didn’t know I could be strong. I always thought they were kind of fragile. And it’s true that I have a bit of everything. But you have to To trust yourself.”