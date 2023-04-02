The 10 most expensive Airbnb properties in the world

Alpine Estate, Bagnes, Valais, Switzerland (Airbnb)

Site study the money Unveil The 10 most expensive listings on AirbnbThe rates per night range from $24,000 to $60,000.

Since the platform launched in 2008, Airbnb hosts have become more professional and their prices have increased along with the level of demand.

the moneywhich operates as an exchange service, searched Airbnb for the most expensive places to stay in each country and then manually checked the results for accuracy.

The main results resulted in the following:

– Musha Cay in Copperfield Bay, Bahamasis the most expensive Airbnb in the world: $60,000 USD per night

– Airbnb’s most expensive United States is Cobb Road Daydreamin a water mill New York: $27,399 Americans at night

– The most expensive place in the world United kingdom he “Luxury 6 Bed Detached Villa” In Stoneycroft, Merseyside: $10,895 per night

Musha Kai in Copperfield Bay (Airbnb)

Regarding the most expensive Airbnb worldwide, the list consists as follows:

1. Musha Cay in Copperfield Bay, Musha Cay, Exuma, Bahamas: 60 thousand dollars

2. Alpine region, Banais, Valais, Swiss: $49,819

3. hidden palace ubud bali Indonesia: 34,808 dollars

4. private island in Ibiza, Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain: 32,585 dollars

5. Cove Spring House Villa, The Garden, Barbados: $28,157

6. Cobb Road, Daydream, Water Mill, New York, United States: $27,399

Cobb Road Daydream, Water Mill, New York (Airbnb)

7. pure turquoise, St. George, St. John, Old and bearded: $27,000

8. Udaya Villa, Cannes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, France: $26,080

Villa Oudaya, Cannes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, France (Airbnb)

9. Villa MK, Bodrum, Mugla, Türkiye: $26,080

10. Villa Pliniana, Como. Lombardy, Italy: $24,015 USD

Airbnb prides itself on its streak WelfareOffering a selection of original, professionally designed accommodations with luxury services and exclusive travel stylists, seven of the world’s ten most expensive Airbnbs are from the Luxe line.

The owners of Musha Cay, in Copperfield Bay (Bahamas), confirm that it is “Maybe the most luxurious private island in the world”According to the S Money study. she has Five houses distributed to a maximum of 16 people. The staff consisting of 30 personsincluding a butler, gardener and boatman. It is not known whether the entertainment was provided by the owner of the island, David CopperfieldThe famous American illusionist is considered one of the best in his genre and a pioneer in modern magic.

In South America, he leads the ranking Vic Beachin Jose Ignacio, Uruguay. It offers a wonderfully designed contemporary beachfront home with an “extraordinary gravity-defying infinity-edge pool that appears to merge with the ocean beyond.”

Vic Beach, in Jose Ignacio, Uruguay (Airbnb)

For its part, Airbnb’s most expensive Argentina Exists in Unquillo, Cordoba. It is located at about a Moorish castle in the style of “One Thousand and One Nights”. In fact, it is an exact copy and will celebrate its centenary this year.

Unquillo Moorish Castle (Airbnb)

Read on:

Because of this, Airbnb starts deleting accounts around the world

A study reveals the impact of Airbnb on increasing rents in South Florida

Airbnb: the three changes to making reservations around the world