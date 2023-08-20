Yailin most prevalent They took advantage of being on stage with tekashi 6ix9ine To declare his love and thank him openly.

Leaving aside hints or innuendo a few months ago and no longer hiding her love, the Dominican opened her heart Saturday on stage Santa Maria Music Festivalto openly express what he feels for the young New York rapper.

“This is a surprise. I want to tell you that. Thank you for coming into my life. Thank you for giving me the value I deserve. Thank you for investing your time in me because you have your profession. We are artists,” he continued, to cheers and applause from the audience.

“Thank you for loving Cattleya, my mom and nothing, I love you, thank you for appreciating me,” he continued before dissolving into a passionate kiss and hug.

Before saying goodbye and leaving the stage, Yellen ended with, “Thank you Cuba.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin La Más Viral arrived in Cuba on Saturday On a private plane, Cuban singer and composer Lenir Mesa traveled He was the target of criticism for his visit to the island.

On August 11, after months of “collaboration”, lavish gestures of affection and support, and the release of two songs together, Tekashi and Yaelen confirmed their relationship.

Confirmation came after the rapper was released from jail, after being arrested the day before for failing to appear in court, though he was released hours later after posting $2,000 bond.