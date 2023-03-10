Tesla begins hiring for its Gigafactory in Mexico

(Bloomberg) – Tesla has begun contracting with the factory it plans to open near Monterey, Mexico, days after announcing the facilities in which it intends to manufacture the next generation of the electric car.

The automaker is looking for candidates for legal departments, construction safety management, financial analysts and logistics experts, according to job offers published in recent days.

The hiring boost highlights the speed at which Tesla tends to move with new factories. CEO, Elon Musk, confirmed on March 1 that the Austin, Texas-based company would build the plant in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, a day later President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will unveil an agreement.

The announcement of Tesla’s investment, which Nuevo León Governor Samuel Garcia says could eventually reach $10 billion in multiple stages, indicates growing business interest in northern Mexico. Relocating companies seeking to be closer to American consumers — and avoiding the supply chain problems they faced with international shipping during the pandemic — has been very positive for the Mexican economy.

Lopez Obrador, better known as AMLO, spoke with Musk and recently met with Tesla executives, including Rohan Patel, a former Obama administration official who joined Tesla in January 2017.

