February 27, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Tenoc Huerta criticizes his participation in Mexican soap operas

Tenoc Huerta criticizes his participation in Mexican soap operas

Lane Skeldon February 27, 2022 2 min read

Tenoc Huerta He is undoubtedly one of the most important actors of the current Mexican cinema, however, this Saturday, February 26, it sparked controversy due to a tweet he posted about it. Mexican soap operas.

And it is that the producer, who is originally from Mexico City, participated in an interview he gave on the portal Pie de Página. The post is illustrated with a quote from the Mexican: “I don’t like soap operas, I feel that, in terms of talent, stories, and narration, they have nothing to offer me, and I have nothing to offer them from soap operas.”

Which Tenoch did not hesitate to share and explain why he was suspended.

“But don’t get me wrong,” Huerta wrote sarcastically, “in one of those things it is done that it fits my talent and my character or simply makes me hungry.”

during the interview, Written by journalist Ever Aceves, He talks about the origin of the actor’s profession, the economic difficulties he faced and the discrimination he experienced.

Tenoch sends a message to Netflix

With a resounding affirmation and without questioning his words, Tenoch Huerta joined a petition for content production companies in Mexico They include in their molds dark-skinned people, All to reflect the reality of our country.

In this way, the 41-year-old actor joined the organization’s request “Power close”.

After Netflix recently promoted the launch of new telenovelas, the digital initiative called for racial, social, and cultural inclusion in TV production.

In this way, Tinnock denounced the fact that Netflix or other similar platforms contain groups of people with white skin rather than dark skin, as it is. With this, express leave these features aside.

“To all the content producers in Mexico. Enough of the whitewashing, of hiding the brown. We are the majority, but you are ashamed to live in a brown country, but the privileges granted here don’t bother you, do they?”

Read on

See also  Who will win more, Baby Aguilar or his daughter Angela Aguilar?

Natalia Telles mocks Paula Rojas’ life live, and thus the journalist replied | Video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Tenoc Huerta criticizes his participation in Mexican soap operas

February 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Say goodbye to “today”? Adamari López returned to her native Puerto Rico for this reason

February 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Ventanedo drivers destroy Christian Nodal’s clothes at Premios Le Nistro

February 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Tenoc Huerta criticizes his participation in Mexican soap operas

February 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Russia is now a “global economic and financial catastrophe”

February 27, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Apple urgently updates iOS and macOS due to global security flaws

February 27, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Javier Aguirre has stopped training for Monterrey

February 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis