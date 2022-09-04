September 4, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ten Hag breaks up Joel Glazer with Anthony

Ten Hag breaks up Joel Glazer with Anthony

Cassandra Curtis September 4, 2022 2 min read

Anthony He debuted as a scorer With Manchester United in the “Red Devils” match against Arsenal. However, the arrival of the former Ajax player could spoil the plans of Joel Glazer, owner of the England team.

One of the favorite players of North America is the French Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has had a promising preparation for the new season, but injuries have reduced his chances of proving he deserves another chance as United’s main attacking option.

According to “The Mirror” Joel is so impressed with Martial that he prevented his departure from the team during the management of Jose Mourinho In the picture “Red Devils”. United sought to exchange Ivan Rakitic and Martial for Barcelona, ​​but the club’s owner did not allow the exchange.

You may also like: Pulisic still can’t convince Tuchel

‘Glazer’ made Cristiano stay

despite of Ten Hag analyzed the option to lose Cristiano RonaldoAccording to British media. It was the Glazer family that convinced the strategist that the Portuguese stayed at Old Trafford.

The same medium announced a few days ago that Joel was resisting all attacks The clubs sent her to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, a situation in which the Portuguese ended up staying in Manchester.

He doesn’t like the glacier. By Manchester United fans Because of the heavy expenses they have made since the arrival of the American owners to purchase the historic English Concession.

See also  "My history with Real Madrid is already written"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Rayados vs Mazatlán FC (0-0) match summary; Driving is in danger

September 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

Andy Cruz broke silence on his absence from the Cuban Boxing Championship Playa Giron – SwingComplete

September 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

What $1 banknote sells for $83,000?

September 3, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Farewell to online lessons in the first course of medicine in a completely natural state

September 4, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Ten Hag breaks up Joel Glazer with Anthony

September 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

According to investigations, the stolen baggage “never” reached AILA

September 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Rosalia Thaddeus in Altos de Chavón with M for Motomami

September 4, 2022 Lane Skeldon