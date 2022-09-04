Ten Hag breaks up Joel Glazer with Anthony

Anthony He debuted as a scorer With Manchester United in the “Red Devils” match against Arsenal. However, the arrival of the former Ajax player could spoil the plans of Joel Glazer, owner of the England team.

One of the favorite players of North America is the French Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has had a promising preparation for the new season, but injuries have reduced his chances of proving he deserves another chance as United’s main attacking option.

According to “The Mirror” Joel is so impressed with Martial that he prevented his departure from the team during the management of Jose Mourinho In the picture “Red Devils”. United sought to exchange Ivan Rakitic and Martial for Barcelona, ​​but the club’s owner did not allow the exchange.

Manchester United defeated Arsenal 3-1 to end the perfect move for “Arsenal”‼️ Rashford’s goal and Anthony’s goal The Red Devils are placed three points behind the leadership #Premier League pic.twitter.com/9ZnwIR5Yfs – Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) 4 September 2022

‘Glazer’ made Cristiano stay

despite of Ten Hag analyzed the option to lose Cristiano RonaldoAccording to British media. It was the Glazer family that convinced the strategist that the Portuguese stayed at Old Trafford.

The same medium announced a few days ago that Joel was resisting all attacks The clubs sent her to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, a situation in which the Portuguese ended up staying in Manchester.

He doesn’t like the glacier. By Manchester United fans Because of the heavy expenses they have made since the arrival of the American owners to purchase the historic English Concession.