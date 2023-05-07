Taylor’s HR supports May as the Dodgers’ string-tying role in SD

SAN DIEGO — Chris Taylor hit a two-out pair and Dustin May shutout the Padres to six scoreless innings as the lead Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego 2-1 on Saturday.
The Dodgers got their seventh victory in eight games. They rebounded from a 5-2 loss on Friday in the first meeting between these clubs since the Padres eliminated Los Angeles in Division I last year.
Blake Snell (1-5) had retired the first 11 Dodgers he faced before Will Smith walked him. He then gave up a home run from Taylor, who landed the ball on the second floor balcony of the brick warehouse behind left field.
It was Taylor’s sixth home run and the 55th for the Dodgers, who trail only Atlanta, the National League leader.
That was Snell’s only sin. He allowed only two other opponents to reach base, both with walks, in a six-run stretch that included six hits.
May (4-1) has set the Padres with three hit singles — two by Fernando Tatis Jr.. Scored six goals and walked one.
Evan Phillips made the ninth for his fourth save.
For the Dodgers, Cuban Miguel Vargas 4-0. Venezuelan Miguel Rojas 4-1.
For the Padres, Dominican Tatis 4-3 with an RBI, Manny Machado 4-0, Juan Soto 4-0.
