May 7, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Taylor’s HR supports May as the Dodgers’ string-tying role in SD

Cassandra Curtis May 7, 2023 1 min read

SAN DIEGO — Chris Taylor hit a two-out pair and Dustin May shutout the Padres to six scoreless innings as the lead Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego 2-1 on Saturday.

The Dodgers got their seventh victory in eight games. They rebounded from a 5-2 loss on Friday in the first meeting between these clubs since the Padres eliminated Los Angeles in Division I last year.

Blake Snell (1-5) had retired the first 11 Dodgers he faced before Will Smith walked him. He then gave up a home run from Taylor, who landed the ball on the second floor balcony of the brick warehouse behind left field.

It was Taylor’s sixth home run and the 55th for the Dodgers, who trail only Atlanta, the National League leader.

That was Snell’s only sin. He allowed only two other opponents to reach base, both with walks, in a six-run stretch that included six hits.

May (4-1) has set the Padres with three hit singles — two by Fernando Tatis Jr.. Scored six goals and walked one.

Evan Phillips made the ninth for his fourth save.

For the Dodgers, Cuban Miguel Vargas 4-0. Venezuelan Miguel Rojas 4-1.

For the Padres, Dominican Tatis 4-3 with an RBI, Manny Machado 4-0, Juan Soto 4-0.

See also  Golden State Warriors 101-98 Memphis Grizzlies Game 4 by 2022 NBA Playoffs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Summary of the match Pachuca vs Santos (3-3). Objectives

May 7, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Rodon will receive cortisone to relieve ‘chronic’ back problem

May 6, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Tatis Jr. Exploding against Kershaw by 2 HR, Padres edge out LA

May 6, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Maluma and the viral nod to Shakira, at the Billboard Women of Latin Music party, that got people talking

May 7, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

UdeC Forest Sciences has provided over 2,500 native tree plants to the community

May 7, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Taylor’s HR supports May as the Dodgers’ string-tying role in SD

May 7, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Massive blackout at Guantanamo

May 7, 2023 Phyllis Ward