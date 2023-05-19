Tamaulipas students attend the Grupo Milenio Ibero-American Science Competition

Hector Ramon Ozuna González and Eduardo Emmanuel Tuvias Garza, students Tamaulipas Which will represent the entity in the Ibero-American competition for student projects in science, technology and entrepreneurship.

They are students of the Technological University of Matamoros (UTM) specializing in mechatronics and a few days ago they were placed as state champions by the 2023 Tamaulipas Mexico Science and Engineering Fair (FEMECI), organized by the Tamaulipas Science and Engineering Council. Cotaset technology.

With their V2GO project: “Visual and Interactive System with Augmented Reality Control in an Industrial Environment,” they took first place in the state with the highest score in the High Level Embedded Systems category.

The two young men from Matamoros Tamaulipas will represent the 17th Ibero-American Student Projects Competition in Science, Technology and Entrepreneurship, which is being held by the Latin American Association of Applied Sciences and Technology AC (SOLACYT) and in coordination with the Ibero-American Science Organization (Iberociencias) and the Autonomous University of Guadalajara.

EAS