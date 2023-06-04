June 4, 2023

Take advantage of the artificial intelligence on your iPhone with these apps

June 4, 2023

Artificial intelligence is in fashion and its uses are increasingly diverse. The evolution of this technology also entails its democratization, by implementing different models in applications that we can download from the App Store. So if you are interested in knowing about this world, we are here to provide you A selection of applications that you can enjoy.

AI-powered applications of all kinds

The ChatGPT outage has led to a paradigm shift in terms of interacting with AI. And from our iPhone it is possible to use the Assistant thanks to the many applications that implement the form. But we will not only see chat applications. But also We will enter the field of music editing and image generation.

genius

Genie is one of the best apps we can use right now, if that’s what we want Use ChatGPT and you have OpenAI technology on our iPhone. This is free to download and we can perform the same actions that we do with the free version of ChatGPT.

It also has paid subscription plans to extend the advanced features. gifts. Also an adapted interface with which to obtain different results of actions in a faster and more direct way.

Dream AI Image Generator

wombo iphone app

Previously known as Wombo AI, this application relies on artificial intelligence to be able to create all kinds of images through prompts (texts) that we enter ourselves. In this case, The Stable Diffusion and MidJourney models are used to generate the images. Downloading the application is free, in the same way that it has free functions, if we want to expand it, we can use the paid subscription plans integrated into the application.

In addition, it has a more social part, where we can check out all the designs created in the application’s community. In addition to the profile area from which we can directly access the photos we like, and to the photos created from our prompts.

Musa

moises iphone app

From text to pictures, and from pictures to music. Moises is an app designed for musicians, amateur and professional alike. In this case, they use their own model that is not used to create the music. But what it does do is function Separate songs by tracks, plus be able to tweak the pitch, tempo, and intensity of each audio track.

If it can be compared to an application, it is the classic Virtual DJ, but with a simpler design and a premise that relies on artificial intelligence when performing functions. In the basic version, we have the options available to separate songs into two (vocal and instruments) or four (vocal, instruments, drums, bass, etc.) tracks. Its payment plan, in addition to adding more track options, offers a much higher quality of song conversion, allows for unlimited audio uploads (with the basic plan we have 5 free uploads per month), and processes songs a lot faster. It’s free to download on the App Store.

