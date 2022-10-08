Take a deep breath before seeing Liliana, the eldest daughter of Jose Luis Rodriguez “El Puma”, without makeup.

Jose Luis Rodriguez He is one of the singers with the longest running career in the entertainment world. “puma“He has come a long way from acting to stardom, as in addition to being a singer, he is an actor, businessman and music producer. At this time in the news he is his eldest daughter Liliana Rodriguez Murillo Because of some photos uploaded to his Instagram account.

.’s mother Liliana Rodriguez MurilloVenezuelan singer Leila andronwho was the first to marry the singer Jose Luis RodriguezAnd the She bore him two daughters, Liliana and Lillibeth. the eldest of the girlspuma“She is the more mediata and the most representative of the two, Lilibeth prefers a slightly less image, though when it comes to defending herself and claiming that her father is the same.

before a while Liliana Rodriguez Murillo He is part of a program called “Sit Who Can” on the Miami Univision Network and from there his followers can see his talent as a panelist as they bring up different topics for discussion every day.

the last time a daughter”puma“ Jose Luis RodriguezHe lost several kilograms due to the gastric sleeve operation that was performed. Later Liliana Rodriguez Murillo She continued to treat her with a healthy diet and doing gymnastics, which is why she can be seen wearing beautiful models who fit her so well on the TV show she is a part of.

People: Instagram Liliana Rodríguez Morillo

Liliana Rodriguez Murillo daughter Jose Luis RodriguezIn her Instagram stories, she showed a picture without make-up showing how gorgeous and beautiful she looks. This indicates that beauty is inherited in the case of a daughter. ”pumaFrom his mother, who was a beautiful actress and singer in her time.