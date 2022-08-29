August 29, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Take a breath before seeing 17-year-old William Levy with his mother, Barbara

Take a breath before seeing 17-year-old William Levy with his mother, Barbara

Lane Skeldon August 29, 2022 2 min read

cuban actor William Levi He is 42 years old today, and social networks are filled with pictures and congratulations to the hero of the novel “Café con aroma de mujer” on his birthday. Both his fans and colleagues send him their most heartfelt compliments and he has taken it upon himself to publicly thank them in his stories.

William Levi He is very active on social networks and on Instagram alone he has more than 10 million followers from all over the world. For them, he shared photos of his best looks, looks, travels, and recorded days and moments with his two children as a result of his relationship with Elizabeth Gutierrez.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

‘It had its pros and cons’: Bad Bunny dancer reveals what it feels like to live on tour with a reggaeton player

August 29, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

How rich is Itati Cantoral?

August 29, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Yailin La Más Viral: How rich is the singer

August 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

1 min read

From here you can buy

August 29, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Take a breath before seeing 17-year-old William Levy with his mother, Barbara

August 29, 2022 Lane Skeldon
5 min read

What time and how to watch the launch of the Artemis I mission to the moon

August 29, 2022 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

The US is sending two warships through the Taiwan Strait after Pelosi’s visit

August 29, 2022 Winston Hale