Take a breath before seeing 17-year-old William Levy with his mother, Barbara

cuban actor William Levi He is 42 years old today, and social networks are filled with pictures and congratulations to the hero of the novel “Café con aroma de mujer” on his birthday. Both his fans and colleagues send him their most heartfelt compliments and he has taken it upon himself to publicly thank them in his stories.

William Levi He is very active on social networks and on Instagram alone he has more than 10 million followers from all over the world. For them, he shared photos of his best looks, looks, travels, and recorded days and moments with his two children as a result of his relationship with Elizabeth Gutierrez.

Related news

but nowWilliam Levi He surprised everyone by sharing his stories with his mother’s emotional tribute to him Barbara Levy Next to a photo he is in his full teens and about 17 years old. They both hug in the kitchen of one of their homes and smile.

William Levy with his teenage mother. Source: instagram @barbaralevy49

He wrote “Happy birthday son, I love you!” Barbara Levy Next to the picture in which he is standing with his son William Levi Long before he became one of the most sought-after men in the world. In a few hours, the actor’s fans filled the post with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

William Levi. Source: TERRA Archive

Currently, William Levi He works in Spain where he has several projects and from Madrid he shared several videos about the gala dinner he had with his friends with the best Spanish cuisine. Soon it will be time to reunite your family.