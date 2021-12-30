Taiwan will take legal action to confiscate its embassy building in Nicaragua

On Thursday, December 30, the government of Taiwan said through an official statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, for its English acronym) that it will take international legal action against Nicaragua, led by President Daniel Ortega, to confiscate those actions. For its diplomatic headquarters in Managua, which the island donated to the Catholic Church. Ortega confiscated his property and assets for delivery to mainland China after the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and the island.

In its official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that Ortega had violated and violated the articles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserts that “Nicaragua must comply with its obligations under international law and protect the facilities and property of the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan),” and asserts that Taipei has acquired the property since 1990.

On December 9, the Ortega regime cut diplomatic ties with the government of Taiwan and announced that it had ceased to establish “any official contact and relations” with the island, to show its loyalty to China by restoring relations. Before leaving the country, the government of Taiwan donated to the Archdiocese of Managua, the building in which its embassy operates, located in Plan de Altamira, a high value-added district, in Managua, Confirmed to LA PRENSA, Vicar General of the Diocese, Monsignor Carlos Aviles.

Taiwan reached an agreement to outsource its embassy facilities to a third country in accordance with international law, but Nicaragua unreasonably rejected it in violation of international agreements. On Thursday, the State Department explained that, due to severe time constraints, Taiwan has decided to symbolically sell its embassy facilities to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Managua.

Condemns the illegal interference of the regime

Along the same lines, the State Department assumed that his country “strongly condemns the dictatorial regime of Nicaragua for its illegal exercise of state power to interfere with the legal transfer of diplomatic property from Taiwan and invasion of property in serious violation of international law.”

He stressed that Taiwan “seriously demands the Nicaraguan government to correct its actions.”

Therefore, the State Department also asserts that Taiwan is an “independent and sovereign democracy”, that the Republic of China (Taiwan) and authoritarian China “are not subject to each other, and that the Chinese Communist Party regime has never ruled Taiwan. Even for a day, the two sides are not entitled to a succession of diplomatic assets to the other side.

China or the People’s Republic of China has been ruled by the Communist Party since 1949 and is the most populous country on the planet. Meanwhile, Taiwan, known as the Republic of China (ROC), has acted as an independent republic since 1949 and has the United States as an ally.

“blatant act”

On the other hand, the Foreign Ministry ruled against mainland China’s support for Ortega’s confiscation, which it classified as an “act of justice,” but Taipei said that in fact the action “constitutes a blatant act of illegal appropriation with total disregard for international law. It is part of the intent of China’s frank and aggressive annexation of Taiwan, which seriously contradicts international norms and is detrimental to regional peace and stability.

It also condemns the “violent and illegal” behavior of China and the dictatorial regime of Ortega due to the appropriation and invasion of property which it had previously sold to the Catholic Church in Nicaragua, and asserts that it “cannot be tolerated under the rules-based international legal system. It will undoubtedly be greeted with contempt by the civilized world.” .

Nationalization of the former Taiwan ambassador

After the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and Taiwan, the regime, through testimony, published in La Gaceta on December 10, formalized the nationalization of Chen Mu Wu, the former ambassador of the Republic of Taiwan. Similarly, in the same publication of the Official Gazette, the citizen, Chun Qiao Wu Liu, the wife of the diplomat, was also officially nationalized.

Among the considerations, the certificate states that “Citizen Chen Moo-Woo, of Taiwanese nationality, has complied with the requirements and formalities prescribed by laws to obtain Nicaraguan citizenship, subject to his continuous residence in the national territory for fourteen years; Contributed to the social, economic, technological, educational and cultural development of the country through his administration in which he held the position of diplomat representing the Republic of China and Taiwan in the Republic of Nicaragua; Strengthening international relations, friendship, integration and solidarity between the two countries«.