Summary of the match Tigres vs Atlético San Luis (2-1). Objectives

Tigres added his fourth win in a row in Clausura 2022 after 2-1 return to Atlético San Luis at match in which Iverson Sutildo came on as a substitute and got assists So that Carlos Gonzalez and André-Pierre Gignac put the victory at the University Stadium.

With this result, Those directed by Miguel Herrera in second place With 13 points, waiting for what happens in the rest Round 6While The botoxins are penultimate Three units.

in the first part, Possession of the ball went to the Macronwho scored 60 percent, But they couldn’t reflect that on the scoreboardwith only one shot on goal and Weak movement when attacking.

He was the first choice of the match in the tenth minutewhen John Morello I ran to the left He took a diagonal that his teammates couldn’t close On the attack and ended up escaping through the area after being deflected by a local defender.

Florian Thuven takes the only shot on goal From the royal family, in 27 minutes. The French caught the air balloonturned round, But Unai Bilbao changed course The ball to a corner kick.

Before the small idea in the attack to open the Botocino bolt, Miguel Herrera has decided to grant entry to Iverson SutildoAs well as Igor Lichnovsky in the second half through Juan Pablo Vigon and Diego Reyes, respectively.

Facundo Waller almost surprised Nahuel Guzman in the 54th minutewhen Sutildo lost a Uruguayan ball and shot from midfield, in an attempt that ended in a corner kick.

Lichnovsky scored the first goal From the meeting in the volcano, albeit unfortunately for him, the ball put it in the door After a corner kick.

Thuven gave good vibes at the partywith good solo plays and At 64′ he was able to tie with Chile In the area Trapito managed to clear with a corner kick.

Share Carlos Gonzalez as a substitute When Juan Manuel Sanabria was expelled. El Piojo sought to take advantage of the numerical advantage and it has paid off ever since Tied the match at 72′ with a header After a wonderful cross from Sutildo.

Gignac made the second For people from Monterey, when In the 76th minute, he shot a shot into the area He put it in the far center of Barofero to put his team ahead with another help from Soteldo.

Match day 7And the Tigres visits FC Juarez Friday, February 25 at 9:00 pm, while Atletico de San Luis return to Monterrey to face Rayados Saturday 26 at 5:06 pm