Summary of the Cruz Azul match against Atlas (1-0). the goal

Fed up, division, and even a conspiracy… Everything was rumored about it blue cross After a disastrous start. today, The machine accelerates And he does it one at a time He starts letting go of all the negative things that surrounded the club.

Tonight, Before the eyes of Riccardo Ferrettithe team’s new coach and Guillermo Vázquez as the light blue’s assistant He managed to beat Atlas 1-0 with a goal from Augusto Lotti.

This goal is the first of the Argentine reinforcements That despite the admission of Raul Gutierrez who landed him and did not give him minutes. but, Joaquín Moreno seemed to change itGive him confidence and Lottie responds with a goal, not just with any goal, but with victory.

Moreno achieved tonight exactly what the Potro could not achieve in Clausura 2023: Two consecutive wins. Gutiérrez’s temporary DT came on and took a team down by just one point to give it six points in just two games and match the offense. Four shutouts made in the Potro era in five games And now the same amount in just two matches under Moreno’s technical direction.

And Toca and Mimo weren’t alone in the Aztecs, they were Diego CocaMexican national team coach, and managers Rodrigo Aries de Parga and Jaime Urdiales. Even America’s strategist, Fernando Ortiztaking the time to come watch the match to analyze his next rivals, the immediate team is the Guadalajara team.

First home win

First time calculated. Cruz Azul was more offensive, Alonso Escobosa, Ramiro Carrera and Charlie Rodriguez They become the heroes of the game.

Carrera had a very clear chance that made Camilo Vargas shine, as the red and black goalkeeper launched himself to barely deflect the ball. Another opportunity was from Escopoza, the footballer took time to identify it, it was decided but too late Hugo Nervo was really in good shape to take a defensive action.

The second half began, and once again the Light Blues were in control. Moreno started making changes and among them he gave entry to elements like his own Lotti, Alexis Gutiérrez, Rodrigo Huescas or Michael Estrada.

These adjustments ended up helping cement employees open up a competitor’s business, precisely because Huescas made a great cross for his Argentinian teammate who only went up to his head and thus sent the ball down the net.

How many Azteca fans attended?

The goal elicited a standing ovation in the Azteca, Just over 39,000 people screamed and vented their frustration One of the results exceeded by this radical change in the institution.

Augusto Lotti goal