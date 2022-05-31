June 1, 2022

Stunning meteor showers may fall to Earth tonight

Roger Rehbein June 1, 2022 2 min read

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Authority (NOOA) explained that meteorites are small particles that are usually cometary debris.

If a meteorite meets the Earth’s upper atmosphere, it evaporates in an event called a meteorite. If an object is large enough and survives to collide with Earth, it is called a meteorite.

Comets are little more than little balls of ice orbiting the Earth. Sun. When the sun heats up a comet, the ice evaporates and turns into gas.

If anyone has ever seen a comet or a picture of a comet, they will notice that the comet’s tail is pointing away from the sun.

In 1930 German astronomers Arnold Schwasmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann discovered this comet that orbits the Sun every 5.4 years.

NASA explained that years later, researchers noticed that the comet had become about 600 times brighter and discovered that SW3 had broken into several pieces, leaving behind a trail full of fragments.

Also, observations of the Spitzer Space Telescope published in 2009 indicate that at least some of the fragments are moving faster, which excites astronomers.

If the predictions are fulfilled, Earth will traverse part of the comet’s fragments path, causing astonishing escapes of up to 1,000 stars every hour.

“This is going to be an all-or-nothing event,” said Bill Cook, who directs NASA’s Meteoroid office at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

“If the SW3 fragments are moving at more than 220 mph (354 km/h), we can see a good meteor shower. But if their speeds are slower, nothing will reach Earth and there will be no meteors,” he said. . expert.

See also  Puerto Rico satellite launch postponed

The best night to observe also coincides with the moon in the new moon phase, so there will be minimal natural light pollution, an environment that favors the search for photographic stars.

In any case, if a meteor shower occurs, it will only last a few minutes in the night sky, as mentioned before.

NASA says meteor showers are not dangerous. Most meteorites burn in the atmosphere, which means that it is almost impossible for them to reach Earth and cause any damage. It’s incredibly unlikely for a meteor to hit Earth, and even if it did, the chance of it hitting you or your property would be lower.

