May 1, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Stunning Adamari Lopez in swimwear

Stunning Adamari Lopez in swimwear

Lane Skeldon May 1, 2022 1 min read

Adamari Lopez Social media hits again.

This time he did it by sharing a photo in a bathing suit that caused thousands and thousands of comments.

As part of the celebration of children’s day In some Latin American countries, Puerto Rico has shared a photo with her daughter Ala from the Mexican coast in the Caribbean.

“Today is #Children’s Day in Colombia and in beautiful and beloved Mexico. From here I celebrate you all with my beloved @alaia, doing what we love most, and enjoying time together. How many Mexican and Colombian parents are here?

It should be noted that, in addition to comments on the celebration, a lot of praise was directed to the host of the “Hoy Día” program broadcast by Telemundo. And no less, Puerto Ricans looked flawless in a cream-colored two-piece swimsuit that showed off her flat stomach and well-functioning body after a strict diet and intense exercise routine.

  1. Adamari López surprises by getting a tattoo of the love of her life

  2. Adamari Lopez cries when she talks about the sacrifices she and Alaa had to make after their breakup.

  3. Tony Costa responds if he is unfaithful to Adamari Lopez

See also  Evelyn Beltran, her birthday: This is how she celebrated her 27th birthday with Tony Costa | Instagram photos | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

The Godfather: The Time Frank Sinatra Fought Mario Puzo to Johnny Fontane | Width | The godfather nnda nnlt | Fame

May 1, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Cynthia Rodriguez learns style with a bodycon skirt | Pictures

April 30, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

What happened to the director who humiliated Maria Celeste Araras?

April 30, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

1 min read

Stunning Adamari Lopez in swimwear

May 1, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Match summary: America vs Cruz Azul (0-0). Objectives

May 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

How are the new contingent-owned equipment provisions implemented at Quito and Guayaquil airports? | community | Guayaquil

May 1, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

She is married, quit acting and has a degree in forensic science – people online

May 1, 2022 Zera Pearson