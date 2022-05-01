Stunning Adamari Lopez in swimwear

Adamari Lopez Social media hits again.
This time he did it by sharing a photo in a bathing suit that caused thousands and thousands of comments.
As part of the celebration of children’s day In some Latin American countries, Puerto Rico has shared a photo with her daughter Ala from the Mexican coast in the Caribbean.
“Today is #Children’s Day in Colombia and in beautiful and beloved Mexico. From here I celebrate you all with my beloved @alaia, doing what we love most, and enjoying time together. How many Mexican and Colombian parents are here?
It should be noted that, in addition to comments on the celebration, a lot of praise was directed to the host of the “Hoy Día” program broadcast by Telemundo. And no less, Puerto Ricans looked flawless in a cream-colored two-piece swimsuit that showed off her flat stomach and well-functioning body after a strict diet and intense exercise routine.
