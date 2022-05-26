Study supports the usefulness of the gastric balloon in the face of an inadequate response to weight loss

They note that using a single-chamber liquid-filled balloon can lead to significant weight loss.

The use of a single-chamber fluid-filled gastric balloon is successful in inducing significant weight loss in approximately three-quarters of patients six months after placement. This beneficial effect is observed in different ranges of the indicator body mass (BMI) and age groups at a similar level.

A study, via the National Library of Medicine, revealed that gastric balloons should be considered an effective and safe alternative for obese patients who fail life interventions and conservative measures, addressing the unmet needs of many who are unwilling or unable to undergo bariatric surgery.

“Obesity is a growing public health problem, affecting more than 500 million adults worldwide stomach balloon (IGB) is a weight loss alternative for obese patients who experience insufficient weight loss with diet and exercise.

They highlighted that in this search, a database review of 239 consecutive patients from two gastroenterology outpatient clinics who underwent IGB status was performed.

They noted, “Our final analysis consisted of 239 IGB loci in 232 patients. Efficacy outcomes included percentage of total and excess weight loss. Safety outcomes were measured as the number of patients requiring early (before 6 months) IGB removal.”

placement stomach balloon It is a weight-loss procedure that involves placing a silicone balloon filled with saline solution into your stomach. This helps you lose weight by limiting how much you can eat and making you feel fuller faster.

procedure with stomach balloon It may be an option if you have concerns about your weight, and if nutrition and exercise haven’t worked.

Like other weight loss procedures, a stomach balloon It requires a commitment to a healthier lifestyle. You need to make permanent healthy changes to your diet and exercise regularly to help ensure the long-term success of the procedure.

Who can undergo this procedure

that stomach balloon It may be an option for you if:

* Rate your body mass between 30 and 40

* You are willing to make healthy lifestyle changes, undergo medical follow-up from time to time and participate in behavioral therapy sessions

* She has not had any stomach or esophageal surgery

*The stomach balloon It is not the best choice for all people who are overweight.

* The examination process will allow your doctor to determine if the procedure is beneficial for you.

