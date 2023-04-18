Strength 1: Nike’s digital sneaker collection

On April 17, Nike introduced its Force 1 collection, the first digital sample of the tennis sneaker that will be available to select groups with invitations on May 1, while general access opens on May 8. You can choose to purchase one of two boxes: “Classic Remix” or “New Wave,” each of which will set you back $10.19 either way. However, you will need to have an account at Swoosh site Your ID is minted to get one of these.

Our Force 3 (or OF1) series of “virtual creations” are not actual shoes that you will receive. You’re paying for a digital box to begin with, and you won’t know what design you got either. On an undisclosed date after May 10, Nike will reveal all OF1 boxes at the same time, though you’ll have the option not to open the box and leave it as a default stand. Swoosh members will receive an alert when that day arrives, each box comes with a 3D file that you can use to, for example, export to other platforms (if supported) and more.

There are over 100,000 “Nike Virtual Creations” in the OF1 collection, and they are mostly based on the Air Force 1. If you choose the Classics Remix Box, you will get “Archive Favorite AF1 Classics Released From 1982 to 2006” or “Most Unique AF1 and customization with a nostalgic twist.” Those who opt for the new wave will receive either a “classic 2007 profile or later” or an “expressive, customized AF1 with a more futuristic twist.” There are also four designs from the company’s previous “Your Force 1” contest winners that are found in a mix of both types of boxes.

