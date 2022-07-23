Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former adviser, is guilty of defamation

Former Trump adviser Bannon faces two defamation charges 8:13

(CNN) — A federal jury has found a former adviser to Donald Trump. Steve BannonConvicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack.

Bannon faces a minimum of 30 days in prison under federal law.

The conviction prompts a January 6 committee hearing of the House of Representatives and Congress’s power to subpoena documents and testimony. It is a victory for the judiciary, which has come under intense scrutiny for its approach to matters related to the January 6 attacks.

After two days of hearing testimony and testimony, the jury returned a unanimous verdict in less than three hours.

Federal Judge Carl Nichols set Steve Bannon’s sentencing for Oct. 21.

In the courtroom, Bannon smiled as the verdict was read. He looked back and forth between the courtroom deputy and the presiding officer.

Bannon responded to the verdict

Before the verdict was announced, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon entered the courtroom in a relatively upbeat mood. He tossed the mask on the table upon arrival, then sat on his phone for several minutes, repeatedly flashing a message to his lawyer.

When the jury was assembled and before the verdict was read, he put one hand on the table and looked at the jurors only a few times, mostly at the judge. When the verdict was read, he smiled and patted the lawyers on the back.

The jury president read the verdict in silence. He wore a green mask and the rest of the jury had theirs on.

The jury then unanimously answered “Yes,” and they were found guilty.

Bannon nodded briefly as the judge thanked the jury for their service. Before leaving the courthouse, he stopped at the probation office.