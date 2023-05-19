Steps to follow if you are drawn in 2024 Visa Lottery | USA | USA | nnda-nnlt | uses

If you apply and are successful in the DV-2024 diversity visa program, known as visa draw, here we outline what you need to do to get the long-awaited green card, which allows you to work and study. America.

On May 6, results were announced to implement Diversity in Life 2024, which will benefit nearly 55,000 people from countries with low levels of immigration to the United States who have obtained permanent residency and, in the future, will be able to obtain U.S. citizenship. .

Eligibility requirements include at least a high school education and work experience. DV-2024 winners are selected through a computerized random drawing.

How do I know if I am a winner of the 2024 Visa Lottery draw?

Results will be available from Saturday, May 6. To find out if you’ve been drawn, follow these steps, according to the page US government:

Enter the website dvprogram.state.gov/ESC

Enter the confirmation data provided during registration.

Important:

The results of this 2023 Visa Lottery Consultation is available till September 30, 2023. DV-2023 participants should retain their confirmation number till that date.

2024 Visa Lottery Results can be checked till September 30, 2024. DV-2024 participants should keep their confirmation number till that date.

What if I win the US visa lottery?

If you are selected in the Diversity Visa Program lottery, you must meet the requirements and then you can apply for a Diversity Immigrant Visa. If your petition is approved, you can move to the United States and apply for a “green card” to live as a permanent resident.

To apply for an immigrant visa, log on to the website Diversity Visa Program. Fill and submit online Format DS-260 To apply for an immigrant visa. After submitting your application, you will receive an email indicating the date, time and location of your interview. You need to confirm it Electronic Diversity Visa (E-DV) website, using your DV entry confirmation number. Print the document. You must attend an interview at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate with your spouse and children (as applicable) applying for a Diversity Immigrant Visa. They should prepare thoroughly and carefully for the interview. (Bring documents, pay fees, medical test results, valid passport and two identical photographs). The interviewer will tell you whether or not your immigrant visa application has been approved.

For the second year in a row, Peru has been included in the list of eligible countries for the diversity or immigrant visa program administered by the United States each year (Photo: Andina)

You will be called to the embassy to present your documents and go for an interview (Photo: Andina)

What is the cost of obtaining a diversity visa?

Although registration is free, each applicant must pay a diversity visa fee before the interview. For DV-2024 applicants, the fee is US$330 per person. This fee is non-refundable whether the visa is granted or not.

Am I drawn to have a green card?

Under US law, not everyone who applies for a visa is eligible to live in the US. There are many reasons why one may not be eligible for a visa. The circumstances of each case are different. Approved visas are usually not available on the day of the interview.

Until you get your immigrant visa, it’s important not to make drastic changes in your life, such as selling your home, car or property, quitting your job, or making non-reimbursed flight or other travel arrangements.