October 6, 2024

Spain welcomed Venezuelans deported by Iceland who were to be returned to Maiquetia

Phyllis Ward October 6, 2024 1 min read


Venezuelans received in Spain after their deportation from Iceland / Photo courtesy: @alcaldeledezma

On the morning of Sunday, October 6, the Spanish government received a group of deported Venezuelans from Iceland, where they intended to force them to sign documents to return them to their country of origin, exiled opposition politician Antonio Ledezma reported. Venezuela, which could lead to serious reprisals against this group of citizens.

By lapatilla.com

“Spain has allowed the entry into its territory of a group of Venezuelans from Iceland, where they have been denied their right to international protection. “Icelandic officials forced them to sign a supposed voluntary return, intending to return them to Venezuela, in violation of The principle of non-refoulement that every asylum seeker follows.”

The Venezuelans had requested political asylum in Iceland, but many of them were arrested and sent on a flight to Venezuela. The opponent confirmed that the situation would be denounced by requesting international protection, also pointing out the violation of the Dublin Treaty.

