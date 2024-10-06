Spain welcomed Venezuelans deported by Iceland who were to be returned to Maiquetia





On the morning of Sunday, October 6, the Spanish government received a group of deported Venezuelans from Iceland, where they intended to force them to sign documents to return them to their country of origin, exiled opposition politician Antonio Ledezma reported. Venezuela, which could lead to serious reprisals against this group of citizens.

By lapatilla.com

Join the club now! Subscribe to the most important newsletter in Venezuela

“Spain has allowed the entry into its territory of a group of Venezuelans from Iceland, where they have been denied their right to international protection. “Icelandic officials forced them to sign a supposed voluntary return, intending to return them to Venezuela, in violation of The principle of non-refoulement that every asylum seeker follows.”

The Venezuelans had requested political asylum in Iceland, but many of them were arrested and sent on a flight to Venezuela. The opponent confirmed that the situation would be denounced by requesting international protection, also pointing out the violation of the Dublin Treaty.