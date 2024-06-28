June 28, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Sources say the Mavericks are trading Tim Hardaway to the Pistons

Sources say the Mavericks are trading Tim Hardaway to the Pistons

Cassandra Curtis June 28, 2024 2 min read
June 28, 2024 at 10:35 ET

The Mavericks took a pay cut by sending Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Pistons for Quentin Grimes.

the Dallas Mavericks trade goalie Tim Hardaway Jr. And three second-round picks at Detroit Pistons to Quentin GrimesSources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

to Hardaway, 32, is due $16.2 million next season in the final year of a four-year, $75 million contract. to Grimes24, is due $4.3 million in the third season of his rookie contract.

Exchange positions Mavs To be able to use part of the $12.9 million unfiled mid-level exception. Dallas It was limited to the average taxpayer level of $5.2 million Hardaway In his books.

Director General of MafsNico Harrison described the renewal of starting forward Derrick Jones Jr As the team’s “Priority 1A and 1B” offseason last week. Jones, the team’s best defenseman, played last season under the veteran’s minimum contract.

Hardaway He averaged 14.4 points per game this season, primarily as the Mavs’ sixth man. However, his role was reduced throughout the regular season and during the playoffs. He did not play due to coaching decision in four of the last eight games. Mafs In the Western Conference Finals and the NBA Finals.

Hardaway He spent five and a half seasons there Dallaswhere he arrived as part of Kristaps Porzingis’ trade with the New York Knicks in January 2019. He averaged 15.2 points per game during his stay with the team. Mafs.

Grimes He averaged 8.5 points in 168 career games, including 90 with the Knicks. Due to a sore right knee Grimes He played just six games with the Pistons after being acquired at the trade deadline that sent Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to New York.

See also  Nassib Neme: Emelec has no interest in hiring Alexander Dominguez or Kevin Mercado | Football Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Summary and result of Mexico (0)-(1) Venezuela in Copa America 2024

June 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

This is how the table for Group Two positions in Copa America 2024 remains

June 27, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

What does Mexico need to progress at Copa America 2024?

June 27, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Sources say the Mavericks are trading Tim Hardaway to the Pistons

June 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

More evidence that a comet exploded above Earth 12,800 years ago

June 28, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Edmundo González Urrutia promised a Venezuela where freedom of the press would be a ‘norm’

June 28, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The US aircraft carrier USS George Washington was escorted by Ecuadorian Navy ships.

June 28, 2024 Winston Hale