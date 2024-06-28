Sources say the Mavericks are trading Tim Hardaway to the Pistons

The Mavericks took a pay cut by sending Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Pistons for Quentin Grimes.

the Dallas Mavericks trade goalie Tim Hardaway Jr. And three second-round picks at Detroit Pistons to Quentin GrimesSources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

to Hardaway, 32, is due $16.2 million next season in the final year of a four-year, $75 million contract. to Grimes24, is due $4.3 million in the third season of his rookie contract.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averaged 15.2 points per game during his time with the Mavs. Glen James/NBAE/Getty Images

Exchange positions Mavs To be able to use part of the $12.9 million unfiled mid-level exception. Dallas It was limited to the average taxpayer level of $5.2 million Hardaway In his books.

Director General of MafsNico Harrison described the renewal of starting forward Derrick Jones Jr As the team’s “Priority 1A and 1B” offseason last week. Jones, the team’s best defenseman, played last season under the veteran’s minimum contract.

Hardaway He averaged 14.4 points per game this season, primarily as the Mavs’ sixth man. However, his role was reduced throughout the regular season and during the playoffs. He did not play due to coaching decision in four of the last eight games. Mafs In the Western Conference Finals and the NBA Finals.

Hardaway He spent five and a half seasons there Dallaswhere he arrived as part of Kristaps Porzingis’ trade with the New York Knicks in January 2019. He averaged 15.2 points per game during his stay with the team. Mafs.

Grimes He averaged 8.5 points in 168 career games, including 90 with the Knicks. Due to a sore right knee Grimes He played just six games with the Pistons after being acquired at the trade deadline that sent Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to New York.