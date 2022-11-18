solve the puzzle! Caramel revealed what he does in the first half

Hector Chavez Ramirez, better known as candiesis the most famous and colorful fan of the Mexican national team since then Follow the tricolor on every corner where it appears s Qatar 2022 will not be the exception.

Caramel Share, through their social networks, Details of his trip to the World Cup grounds to support it To the painting directed by Tata Martino.

The support of him and all of the Mexican fans will be important for El Tri, who will be in a group with Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia in the final. Globalism.

a lot of fans He has indicated on various occasions that They are intrigued to know what Caramillo is doing To be able to always be next to the Aztec team. Attractive fan Finally finished with the puzzle.

What does caramel do?

Hector Chavez revealedduring an interview with ESPN, what he does, though he noted that it’s something he doesn’t like to talk about often.

Gomez indicated, first of all, that his money was “not illegitimate” and then admitted that he had several businesses. He started as a jeweler, and little by little he expanded his projects.

“Caramel is currently working in real estate. I started as a jeweler. I spent 28 years in the business of buying and selling jewelry. Real estate allows me to continue in Mexico. For example, today I finished a Chihuahua trade negotiation.”

“With the real estate business, he lets me run my business And be able to receive commissions. I am dedicated to commercial real estateNot for the question of residency.”

Candy makes it clear again that he has paid his taxes at all times and that his resources are completely legitimate.

“They are very wrong. The income I have is completely transparent and calculated, I pay 100% of my tax contributions In front of the treasury, then, there is nothing,” he judged.

How much does Caramel earn?

The number of fans indicated by the tricolor that Traveling to watch matches is possible thanks to technologywhich allows you to work remotely.

“Currently Technology allows you to connect all over the worldso that I can end the negotiations remotely,” he explained.

finally, Caramel disclosed approximately the amount he receives per monthwhich is nearly half a million pesos.

It is very variable. It can fluctuate between 60,000 or as high as 400,000 pesos per month. If I make a contract with a company, I can take 400,000 pesos, but if I don’t do anything, I won’t take anything.”