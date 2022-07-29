Sofia Vergara turns up the temperature in a tight swimsuit

Colombian women Sofia Vergara She is one of the most influential and recognized women the South American country has ever given, completing the podium that could be led by Shakira and Carol completing it. Her starring role in Modern Family made her one of the preeminent coffee celebs, not only for her acting ability but also for her beauty and strong coastal accent, which remains intact despite her life in the United States.

Exactly, dialect Sofia Vergara She is one of the hardest to understand in that country and one of the most loved in that country social networks. According to a recent survey conducted by language app Preply and published by entertainment portal The Wrap. In fact, the word for the model is so complex that we understand that it takes second place in the ranking, surpassed by British actor Tom Hardy.

Sofia Vergara posing

In addition to Sofia VergaraThe ranking of celebrities with the most difficult-to-understand accent, being the only Colombian, has been expanded by great movie personalities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Connery, Johnny Depp and Jackie Chan. It should be noted that this survey was conducted among the residents of the United States to determine how often they use translations; In fact, this generation has become the generation that consumes the most series with subtitles in history.

On the other hand, it’s not just her vocabulary that makes her Sofia Vergara One of the most authentic women in the world. He recently appeared in the news about the luxury mansion that sells for $19 million. It’s a property that he acquired in 2014 for nearly half the money. but this is not all.

Sofia Vergara posing. Source: Instagram.

on instagram Sofia Vergara She blew up the web with a photo in a bathing suit that left a lot to talk about, for its beauty. The two-part set of gold and a piercing look, the Colombian has given more than 70,000 likes and hundreds of messages.