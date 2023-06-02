Social Security: What happens to your benefits if you have a high income?

Those who are made aware of the operation that is being performed for Apply for Social Security benefitsthey know it The amount awarded depends on the number of years worked and highest wages obtained during this time period.

The higher your salary, the greater the chance that you will reach the maximum benefits granted by the Social Security Administration (SSA), which is just over $4,000 in 2023.

Some also apply for retirement benefits and continue to work at the same time, although this means they receive less money from the SSA. For an SSA, it is “one time retirement” once you begin receiving retirement benefits. Your current full retirement age (FRA) is either 66 or 67, depending on the year you were born.

When can the SSA reduce your retirement income?

As the SSA explains, if you have fewer FRA years, it will deduct $1 from your benefits for every $2 you earn over the annual limit, which changes each year. By 2023, that will be $21,240.

Now, during the year you reach your FRA, $1 in benefits is deducted for every $3 you earn over a different limit. In 2023, that limit is $56,520.

For the SSA to calculate the deductible from your benefits, the wages you earn from your full-time/part-time employment and/or the earnings you earned if you were self-employed are taken into account. And if he asks you, it’s a matter of whether they only factor in your salary, the answer is no.

Bonuses, commissions and even vacation pay are also taken into consideration. Instead, pensions, annuities, investment income, interest, veterans benefits, and other state retirement benefits are not taken into account.

