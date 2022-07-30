July 30, 2022

So you can manage work permits in USA online

Winston Hale July 30, 2022 2 min read

New opportunities to apply for jobs online have been implemented for certain immigrants in the US. More below.

The US government has announced that some foreigners who entered the country on parole can now manage their work permits online. Parole is a special authorization granted for humanitarian or public benefit reasons.

As reported by the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), almost all people who entered the United States for urgent humanitarian reasons or for purposes of significant benefit to society have the right to request these permits. In other words, they can benefit.

“Effective immediately, employment authorization applicants may file Form I-765 online with limited exceptions,” the statement said.

Individuals who wish to have their filing fee waived or are entitled to a waiver should continue to file by mail. Nothing will change for them.

“Whether the application is submitted by mail or electronically, USCIS is committed to using technology solutions and greater efficiency to reduce processing time,” USCIS said.

Who can apply for jobs in USA from internet

Only certain categories have the ability to file Form I-765, which is available online. Starting this Thursday, foreigners who have been granted entry for humanitarian or public interest reasons are included here.

If an applicant applies for work authorization and files Form I-765 online, but is not in the eligible category for employment authorization, the federal agency may “deny authorization and withhold payment.” .

“By providing the option to file Form I-765 online, USCIS is making the immigration benefits application process more efficient, secure, and convenient for more applicants,” the report concludes.

