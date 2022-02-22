February 22, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Skydiving instructor dies while jumping: Parachute not working

Winston Hale February 22, 2022 1 min read
Parachute jump with winds of up to 400 km / h 2:49

(CNN) – An instructor Sky diving According to the Texas Center where he worked, its parachute failed to open during a jump on Saturday and died.

“Skydive Houston, along with the larger skydiving community, is deeply saddened by the loss of our tandem instructor and friend,” the Skydive Houston Skydiving Center in Waller, Texas, said in a statement Sunday. “We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family. We continue to pray for the complete recovery of the injured tandem student.”

Waller County Sheriff Troy Kaitry told CNN that a female skydiving client and her male instructor jumped together Saturday afternoon near Waller, northwest of Houston, and that the parachute did not open. He added: The [paracaídas] Primary and secondary are now spinning down. “

Skydive Houston Skydiving Center in Waller, Texas.

Kaitry said Saturday the two were flown to Memorial Herman Medical Center in Houston, where they were listed in critical condition Saturday night.

Gaitry said the cause of the crash is under investigation, and Skydive Houston said the jump operations have been suspended as investigations by the local police and the Federal Aviation Agency are pending.

See also  5G's Deployment in Africa and What It Could Bring To The Continent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Alaska: Giant Opel sold for more than $ 140,000

February 22, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

Russian troops have been ordered to invade Ukraine

February 21, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Millions of people in the United States will experience a polar decline this week

February 21, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

1 min read

Skydiving instructor dies while jumping: Parachute not working

February 22, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

This is what clouds look like as they pass through the Martian sky – FireWire

February 22, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The section in the National Palace where I live is “modest” if you compare how Pena Nieto and Calderon were: AMLO

February 22, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

MLB and MLBPA meet in Florida

February 22, 2022 Cassandra Curtis