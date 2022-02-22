Skydiving instructor dies while jumping: Parachute not working

Parachute jump with winds of up to 400 km / h 2:49

(CNN) – An instructor Sky diving According to the Texas Center where he worked, its parachute failed to open during a jump on Saturday and died.

“Skydive Houston, along with the larger skydiving community, is deeply saddened by the loss of our tandem instructor and friend,” the Skydive Houston Skydiving Center in Waller, Texas, said in a statement Sunday. “We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family. We continue to pray for the complete recovery of the injured tandem student.”

Waller County Sheriff Troy Kaitry told CNN that a female skydiving client and her male instructor jumped together Saturday afternoon near Waller, northwest of Houston, and that the parachute did not open. He added: The [paracaídas] Primary and secondary are now spinning down. “

Kaitry said Saturday the two were flown to Memorial Herman Medical Center in Houston, where they were listed in critical condition Saturday night.

Gaitry said the cause of the crash is under investigation, and Skydive Houston said the jump operations have been suspended as investigations by the local police and the Federal Aviation Agency are pending.