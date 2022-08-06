August 6, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Sit down before you see how Jessica, Carol J's sister, sings

Sit down before you see how Jessica, Carol J’s sister, sings

Lane Skeldon August 6, 2022 2 min read

Colombian singer Carol J This 31-year-old is one of the most listened to Latin artists in the world, and this week she surprised everyone by changing her traditional light blue hair to a reddish one. As he explained on social media, this is part of a new phase in his life.

The truth is Carol J She’s not the only one with great talent in her family but her sister Jessica He has just shown on his social networks that he also loves music and has an interesting vocal range for singing classic songs in front of his followers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Farewell to Televisa: after kissing with an actor and “affair” with his boss, the driver leaves “Hoy” for difficult reasons

August 6, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The influencer gets tickets to Qatar for $150; They charge him a million pesos between halves

August 6, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Take a breath before you see Luis Miguel’s daughter in bikini and woolen as she reveals her beauty on the beach

August 5, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Sit down before you see how Jessica, Carol J’s sister, sings

August 6, 2022 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

A third person was killed in a lightning strike near the White House.

August 6, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

magic power

August 6, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Summary of the match Vancouver vs Houston (2-1). Objectives

August 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis