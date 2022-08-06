Sit down before you see how Jessica, Carol J’s sister, sings

Colombian singer Carol J This 31-year-old is one of the most listened to Latin artists in the world, and this week she surprised everyone by changing her traditional light blue hair to a reddish one. As he explained on social media, this is part of a new phase in his life.

The truth is Carol J She’s not the only one with great talent in her family but her sister Jessica He has just shown on his social networks that he also loves music and has an interesting vocal range for singing classic songs in front of his followers.

Jessica Giraldo She shared a short video on the social network of the little cam in which you can hear how she sings the song “Vivo por ella” by Andrea Bocelli and Marta Sanchez, but she did not appear on stage. I warned a sister that ‘I had no one to record me’ Carol J Along with material that quickly went viral.

And only Jessica knows why, unlike her sister Carol J She has taken another path and she is not dedicated to music but is a lawyer and in her social networks she identifies herself as an entrepreneur. Singing seems to be a constant in the Bichota family because her father also practices it from time to time.

Jessica Giraldo. Source: instagramyegiraldo_

Abu Carol J He released his first song in 2019 and called it Pa ‘fue’, which is a salsa song and has already amassed nearly 600,000 views on YouTube. Then he premiered in 2020 and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic the song ‘Chao Well’ and since then he hasn’t shown new works.