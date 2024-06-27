Sinkhole swallows football field in America: Shocking video!

¡Awesome! When security cameras capture the exact moment a sinkhole opens a portion and swallows In the field of football In the state of Illinois, EU The hole is about 30.5 meters wide, nine meters deep and according to local media, it was created by a Underground mining
Property New border products.
It happened inside the sports facilities Gordon Moore Park In the city AltonAnd when the earth suddenly sinks completely In the field of football, Between two large fields; In fact, you can see in the pictures how “swallow” completely a light pole and does it in a few seconds.
Interesting event! Giant sinkhole swallows football field in US
A worker New frontier products He added, “Safety is our priority. We will work with the city to resolve this issue as quickly and safely as possible.”.
Collapsing in shock! A sinking moment on a soccer field in America
Meanwhile, local authorities are analyzing the motive and continuing investigations into what happened sinkhole Therefore, the community remains alert for updates on when the play facilities at Gordon Moor Park may reopen and be safe for public use.
Why does a sinkhole form?
The A creation Sinkhole
It is a combination of various factors that cause erosion and decline the ground.
- Suffusion itching
- Soil degradation
- Rock dissolution
- Landscape changes
- Landslide
- Earthquakes and Geological Faults.
It should be noted that Formation of a sinkhole This is usually a gradual process; However, in some cases it can occur suddenly and represents a significant risk to the safety of people and infrastructure.
“Music ninja. Analyst. Typical coffee lover. Travel evangelist. Proud explorer.”
More Stories
USA Social Security: Who are the retirees receiving U$D 4,200 at the end of June 2024? | USA | Advice | America
Uber blocks drivers mid-shift in New York
SNAP Benefits for July 2024: Food Stamp Deposit Matching Me | USA | USA | Advice