Siniyat closed the hostel that hosted the delegation that accompanied Maria Corina Machado’s tour of Carura

May 31, 2024

Phyllis Ward May 31, 2024 1 min read

On Thursday afternoon, Siniat closed the Agua Linda hostel in Carura, where some of the national leaders who accompanied María Corina Machado on her visit to this city last Tuesday, May 28, stayed.

After conducting the inspection, Al-Sinaiyat officials proceeded to close the facility, apparently “due to the lack of a check book,” while the company had a tax machine.

The real reason for this closure may be the overnight stay of national opposition leaders Delsa Solorzano and Juan Pablo Guanipa, among other important figures in national politics.

The closure period will be for ten days, from May 30 to June 9, respectively.

After learning of this situation, Delsa Solorzano, leader of the Encuentro Ciudadano party, reported what happened via her X account and sent a message of solidarity and support to the owners and employees who work in this hostel.

On the other hand, residents of the colonial zone and the leaders themselves reported that throughout the night of May 28 they were monitored by drones, which flew over the parking lot of the hostel.

