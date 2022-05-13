Silent Hill edition liquidation, although it will not be the only game in the saga

Well-known insider Dusk Golem, known for providing real data on video game leaks, especially survival horror, has revealed some images of one Silent Hill remade it. The return of one of the cult and most devoted IPs of this kind could happen very soon, judging by the leaked images, which could show a somewhat advanced state of development. However, if expectations come true, this will not be the only Silent Hill project in development, since then Team Bloober He will be responsible for another IP game and it will not be confirmed yet if this title is the exclusive rumor of the silent Hill PS5 or that can be found by Kojima Productions.

Silent Hill edition filters, although it won’t be the only one:

As shared by the insider dark golem, you have more information than you shared, but you chose to delete it. However, he did provide some details such as “Maya and Anita”, who could be the protagonists of this title or “SMS messages”, which could give an idea of ​​when the game takes place. Also, I won’t be the only one. Silent Hill Edition processing. Judging from the screenshots shared, the game is being developed by a Japanese studio that is clearly inspired by Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village.

It should be noted that after the images were shared, they were removed due to copyright reasons and it appears that the insider’s account has been banned. Is this confirmation that the game has started?