Signatures to cancel | News from Mexico

His name was Alfredo de la Peña, but they named him El Godoy, who knows why. No, you’d better not go, because even if you wanted to, you wouldn’t be able to find out the origin of this nickname. He didn’t know it himself. He was a beautiful, kind, and genius man, and yet a cheerful virgin. This word is no longer used. Worked to rehabilitate carefree and informal. I think Godoy no longer has an 8-hour shift in his life. What was he living on then? He said miraculously, like the lottery, according to the Zacatecan lipophorus about the homeland. (Damn, that Zacatecan thing is pretty good, but the fat thing is.). Neither El Godoy splesta nor a free worker – his spiritual elegance prevented him – was aware of his modest credit standing. “Lending me money is like risking flying 10,000 meters above sea level clinging to a mosquito,” he used to say. But he was a great commissioner. He sold what they gave to sell, from farms and houses to watches and ballpoint pens, and by selling someone else he could buy his own. He lived in his own home, dressed modestly elegant, and indulged himself. It so happened that one day Godoy needed money – not much: a thousand pesos no more – for a business that would have brought him a good profit. He went to Financiera de Saltillo, on the corner of Allende and Múzquiz Streets, and met with Don Luis Cabello, the friendly director of the foundation, and asked for a loan of that amount. He liked Don Louis Godoy well, but knew him well, so he devised an affectionate ploy to deal with the request. “Of course I am Alfredo,” he said tenderly. “Rely on this money. I only ask you for one favor: bring me my signature endorsement from Don Isidro and Don Segundo.” Don Isidro López Zertuche and Don Segundo Rodríguez Narro were the city’s richest men, great businessmen whose fortunes locally have been compared to those of Rockefeller, Rothschild, and Morgan, and it has even been said that when some of these rulers encountered financial difficulties, they came in disguise. Saltillo to beg Don Segundo or Don Isidro for financing. Don Luis’ good gift did not depend on the fact that Godoy had had a friendship since his youth with these two gentlemen who gladly gave him their autograph. After all, a thousand pesos was nothing to them. So Godoy went back to the finance company and presented these two models to Mr. Cabello. The banker recognized them and, in an attempt to hide his astonishment, ordered the cashier to immediately write Don Alfredo a check for a thousand pesos. “Thank you very much, Luisito,” said Godoy. “Where do I sign?” He hastened to say to the banker: “No, no, no! Do not spoil the other two signatures for me!” Well then: I’m afraid the millions of AMLO supporters who gave their signature to repeal the mandate spoiled it. It would only make for a useless and costly exercise aimed at glorifying the personality of the 4T leader, much to the satisfaction of absolute and personal judges. Even worse: these signatures could serve as a rehearsal for others by which López Obrador’s agents would demand a reform of the Constitution in order to suppress the Third Transformation, that with which Madero established the much-needed principle at the time and in Mexico. . From the lack of presidential re-election. With this, the parishioners of AMLO will not only spoil their signature, but also Mexico more than it has already lost. “This will pay me dearly!” Don Kokoldo called such words to his wife’s lover when they were surprised to do yoga … in the marital bedroom. The man agreed without objection: “Of course, sir, do you accept credit card?” End.

kato