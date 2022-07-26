Shooting at Dallas Love Field Airport; The woman opens fire and unleashes chaos

Dallas- A woman opened fire at Dallas Love Field Airport Monday morning, according to Dallas Police (DPT).

At 10:59 a.m., a 37-year-old woman was dropped off at one of the terminal’s access doors, entered a bathroom, put on a hoodie and began shooting, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

Garcia said the woman was shooting at the ceiling.

An officer shot the woman in the legs. She had to be taken to the hospital. Police said his condition is stable. The woman’s name has not been released. DPD said there were no more injuries than the aggressor.

Breaking:

Chief Garcia: At 10:59 a.m., a 37-year-old woman was abandoned, went into the bathroom, and put on “some kind of hoodie.” “She produces a pistol and starts firing… she was aiming at the ceiling.”

An officer shot and killed the woman, who was taken to the hospital. #Love field @FOX4 — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) July 25, 2022

The TSA warned users that the incident could cause delays and urged passengers to contact airlines to reschedule flights. The airline announced that Southwest flights, which had been suspended since 11 a.m., would resume at 2:30 p.m. Central Time.

Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron tweeted the following after the evacuation: “Evicted from Love Field after apparent shooting. The family is safe. TSA did a great job.

Many at the airport took to social media to share photos, videos and accounts of evacuations and closures in parts of the airport.

Travel Warning – @Dallas Lovefield @TSA Staff are working to get passengers through airport security checkpoints and out of the heat. There is no time when it will be fulfilled. TSA recommends that travelers check with airlines before departing for the airport, as travel schedules may be affected — TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) July 25, 2022

with information from the DMN.