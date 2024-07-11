Shelley Duvall: The legendary horror film star of “The Shining” has died.

Image source, Getty Images

American actress Shelley Duvall, best known for her role as the tormented wife in Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” died Thursday at the age of 75.

His partner Dan Gilroy confirmed the news to Hollywood Reporter And other media outlets, indicating that he died at his home in Texas due to complications from diabetes, which he suffered from.

Duvall’s other works include the 1977 drama 3 Women, directed by Robert Altman, for which she won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for a BAFTA.

Three years later, she played Olive Oyl opposite Robin Williams in Altman’s version of “Popeye.”

But Duvall left Hollywood and remained off-screen for two decades, before returning in 2023. forest hills.

Different charisma

With her big brown eyes and unconventional charm, Duvall had a distinctive and compelling presence.

He began his career and association with Altman in the 1970 black comedy Brewster McCloud.

They worked together again in 1975 on “Nashville,” Altman’s famous satire of American society, politics, and country music.

Two years later, she played Pam, a magazine reporter. rolling stone In Woody Allen’s movie “Annie Hall”.

Perhaps her most famous role was as Wendy.the wife of the terrifying hotel manager played by Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror classic The Shining.

Filming was an ordeal. “I had to cry 12 hours a day, all day, for the last nine months straight, five or six days a week,” she once recalled. See also Horoscopes that will smile at you luck in love today, January 23, according to Nana Calistar

