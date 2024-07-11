July 11, 2024

Shelley Duvall: The legendary horror film star of “The Shining” has died.

American actress Shelley Duvall, best known for her role as the tormented wife in Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” died Thursday at the age of 75.

His partner Dan Gilroy confirmed the news to Hollywood Reporter And other media outlets, indicating that he died at his home in Texas due to complications from diabetes, which he suffered from.

Duvall’s other works include the 1977 drama 3 Women, directed by Robert Altman, for which she won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for a BAFTA.

Three years later, she played Olive Oyl opposite Robin Williams in Altman’s version of “Popeye.”

