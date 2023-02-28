March 1, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

She is the Latina with the most versions of her latest song

Lane Skeldon February 28, 2023 1 min read

Posted at 21:58 ET (02:58 GMT) Monday, February 27, 2023

play



0:56

Posted at 03:23 ET (08:23 GMT) Tue Feb 28, 2023

Watch Shakira's first interview after her success with Bizarab


2:07

Posted at 21:08 ET (02:08 GMT) Monday, February 27, 2023

Katy Perry breaks down in tears over the story of a co-star "American Idol"


1:51

Posted at 16:30 ET (21:30 GMT) Monday, February 27, 2023

Ana Gabriel receives criticism during a concert in Los Angeles


1:01

Posted at 16:09 ET (21:09 GMT) Monday, February 27, 2023

Her daughter, Salma Hayek


0:48

Posted at 15:13 ET (20:13 GMT) Monday, February 27, 2023

Chris Hemsworth shares his sons' athletic skills


0:51

Posted at 14:54 ET (19:54 GMT) Monday, February 27, 2023

Joking Jake Paul blames Drake for his loss


0:29

Posted at 14:22 ET (19:22 GMT) Monday, February 27, 2023

Paris Hilton shows her son's face for the first time


0:46

Posted at 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT) Monday, February 27, 2023

Karol G and Shakira release their first collaboration together: "TQG"


2:02

Posted at 11:11 ET (16:11 GMT) Monday, February 27, 2023

Ricky Martin shows off the teenage face of his son, Valentino


0:49

See also  Without cellulite, Chiquis Rivera assumes a microbiotic butt and rocks Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The 10 most powerful phrases from Shakira’s interview with N+

March 1, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The reason Anuel and Yailin end their relationship

February 28, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

“I deserve two out of 22.”

February 28, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Venus-Jupiter conjunction: when is it and where will it appear in Puerto Rico?

March 1, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Judge decides not to freeze plan at this time – NBC Miami (51)

March 1, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

SpaceX rocket launch, Wednesday, March 1, 2023 – NBC Los Angeles

March 1, 2023 Zera Pearson
4 min read

The 10 most powerful phrases from Shakira’s interview with N+

March 1, 2023 Lane Skeldon