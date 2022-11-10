November 10, 2022

Share Technique to Avoid Window Cleaners at Traffic Lights Disavowed on Networks

Phyllis Ward November 10, 2022
Users disowned a TikTok user because of his video. (maxort)

Attention-grabbing video tik tok It spread widely. Is this a user Show profile Way to avoid window cleaners At the traffic lights the post received some negative comments.

The post from an influencer from Mexico explained how to prevent window cleaners from carrying on with their job and save money on tipping after cleaning chores.

“I’ll teach you a foolproof tactic so you don’t have to give money for window cleaners again. Did it happen to you that they threw water on you without asking, and you didn’t have time to say no when you were forced to give them money?”, user maxort began.

He continued, “All you have to do is Activate the windshield wiper button as you approach. Even though they’re leaving, they won’t tell you anything, he’s always working with me. Apply it.”

Then the fallout came negative, as users disavowed the influencer in the comments to his video. “This is called insolence And I don’t think they’ll leave you poor for a few pesos” and nothing like smiling and saying ‘No, thanks’ were some of the criticism.

On the other hand, others praised him and even left their opinions to improve his treatment in case they find themselves in this situation. One of the Mexican influencer’s followers posted: “I think the trick is to not feel responsible for giving them money for doing something you didn’t ask them to do.”

The truth is that the video quickly went viral on TikTok and garnered more than five and a half million views. With opinions for and against, the user maintained his position in a post that exceeded 4,000 comments.

