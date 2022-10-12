Shakira’s message that her networks were broken because of the conspiracy

couple break up Shakira formed for many years with Gerrard Pique Keep giving classes to talk about. Although it was believed that by confirming their separation, the various rumors and versions will disappear, both remain the focus of the various controversies and strange situations that occur in the post-breakup period between the spouses.

and that is Shakira It sparked a strong reaction in his followers after they were upset by a post on his social networks. It is known that the Colombian often inspires her personal life to write her songs, and the post she published appears to be directed at her ex-husband.

“I’ve never said anything, but it hurts me. I know this is going to happen” The singer posted on her Twitter account on Saturday. The fact is that he added to this phrase a video in a suit of how the shoes of a man in a suit forcefully crush a heart to the ground.

From moment to moment, the tweet had a massive impact and quickly went viral. In just two hours, it collected over 20,000 retweets and nearly 15,000 mentions, as well as 212,000 likes. Almost 7 million video views. As the hours go by, publishing continues to raise those numbers.

which is that although this may go unnoticed to some unsuspecting, the truth is that this situation does not go unnoticed when it is known to be Shakira He uses different experiences in his life to compose the lyrics of his songs. It was immediately speculated that this phrase belongs to a new song by the artist that will target the football player.

“New pop anthem is coming in Spanish”And the “Ladies and gentlemen, the album that will feature Saturdays cleanup music for the next 30 years is coming. Attention”And the “Shakira is about to give us what I think will be the most anticipated song of the year…any year, of the century!”And the “Get ready and shiver, I’d love to see Shakira’s rematch” s “Shaq comes with everything, the hate against Pique will triple and I love him” They were some of the thousands of comments this tweet had collected.

The post is added to another already posted. Shakirawho last Thursday uploaded a video in which he wrote, on a white background, the phrase: “It wasn’t your fault”. A day later, another followed, in the same format and as if to finish the sentence, adding: “no mine”.

Realizing that her experiences are the inspiration for writing her musical themes, a few months ago the Colombian gave an interview to Elle magazine to explain how much it had helped her: “Music is definitely one of the few tools I have for surviving difficult situations. It’s a kind of pariah board, the piece of wood you cling to when you feel like you’re drowning”.