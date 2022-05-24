Shakira turns up the temperature in a sheer black blouse

Shakira She was present at the Ivors Academy Awards 2022, where 21 composers and songwriters from Ivor Novello gathered their songs, including the Colombian singer. Artists were divided into 14 categories covering film, music, television and video games at the ceremony held at Grosvenor House in London.

Evers Academy Highlights Shakira For being one of the most influential, important, and representative Latin singers of music in the world. In addition, she was twice nominated for these awards, which she managed to win, in addition to the echo of applause from the audience and many compliments from her fans scattered around the world.

Shakira is posing.

As if that wasn’t enough, talented people Shakira He gave a surprise on the red carpet before the ceremony, and before receiving the special international award in honor of his global success, he revealed that his upcoming album titled S12 is ready. In addition, he stated that he would have many collaborations with different types of musical influences and that he would focus on electronics, but without leaving reggae behind, which was one of his accompanying tunes.

Recently, in his personal account of InstagramAnd Shakira She showed how talented she is and danced in a sheer blouse in front of the cameras. She also showed that at the age of 45 she is one of the most careful and attractive women in the world.

The post on the little cam’s social network feed quickly filled with praise from followers from all over the world Shakira She received more than 700,000 likes in just a few hours.