Shakira hides an ace in her sleeve to win custody of her children from Gerard Pique

In recent months, from June until now, the spotlight has been focused Gerrard Pique s ShakiraBecause the breakup they were doing was and everything indicated that it would continue in the eye of the storm. We’ve heard a little bit of everything in this seems like a TV series, but that’s undoubtedly no fun for its protagonists, especially for the couple’s children. Sasha and Milan Pique.

it is expected that Shakira Depressed by the situation – which on the other hand is logical – which is in it Gerrard Pique Whether he introduces his new girlfriend to his parents or not, and thus hundreds of other comments that fed the pens of journalists and entertained fans and followers. on the other side Shakira He knows that the only way out of the eye of the storm is to rebuild his life in Miami with his children Sasha and Milan Pique.

This is where the problem arises, since Gerrard Pique She did not give her permission to take the children out of Spain, and this sparks controversy between Effects s Shakiraand kids, Sasha and Milan Pique, in the middle of the conflict hostages. Many personalities from the world of entertainment have endorsed the Colombian singer, and unconditionally supported her.

Without going any further, journalist Jordi Martin who has been following the Colombian singer for a long time Shakira I offered all the material I owned in her defense Shakira This is a big drawback Gerrard Pique. All the evidence that has accumulated over all these years was provided to the singer so that she could achieve her goal.

That is why the journalist stated: “I hope that such tests will help you to win the final battle that awaits you this week,” accompanied by a video that you can watch. Gerrard Pique He drives at full speed with his son next to him in the front seat Milan. Obviously, this is banned in Spain and anywhere in the world and leaves the Barcelona player as a totally irresponsible father. This would serve Shakira As a good argument when discussing why you want to bring your children Sasha and Milan Pique to Miami.