Shakira didn’t run to Pique, they revealed that he left her and she wasn’t expecting it

Tbroken head Shakira and Gerard Pique After more than 12 years of relationship, that first showed up The Colombian ran towards the soccer player The house they lived in with their children Milan and Sasha, new information indicates that It is he who left the artist.

This was revealed in the show. “chubby and skinny”based on an investigation by Tanya Shari, who is also a personal friend of the singer.

Shakira didn’t expect that

On the program hosted by Raal de Molina and Lily Estefan, Shari stated:

“Shakira is emotionally bad because was not expectedalthough they had problems when they visited Orlando in January with the kids… They were having problems but I didn’t think it was that bad… When they got back to Barcelona, ​​Pico told him: “I’m leaving the house, I want to separate” “.

Biko refused to treat couples

The journalist also said that the Colombian offered the Barcelona player treatment as a couple, but he would have refused.

Shari also revealed that the mental state of the “Luba” translator is so bad that there will be lost a lot of weight For not eating well.

This was evident when, a few weeks ago, the artist snapped some photos of her in Ibiza vacationing with her two children, Milan and Sasha.

It should be remembered that in their podcast, “Mmarazzis” mentioned that Biko has been living in his single apartment for a few months now in the center of the said Spanish city.

They review the fate of their children with lawyers

The journalist also commented that both celebrities will hold meetings with lawyers to determine their common assets and, above all, what will happen to them. their childrenBecause Shakira might be looking for him They settle in Miami, USA.

I could not believe Biko’s betrayals

Tania said that Shakira would never have believed or did not want to know about the football player’s alleged infidelities, so she never decided to hire an investigator.

In this regard, El Gordo y la Flaca points out that if there are no photos of Pico with others, it is because he himself bought them from the paparazzi.