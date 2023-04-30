April 30, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Seven tips from a psychologist to help a family member with anxiety

Zera Pearson April 30, 2023 2 min read
Living with someone who has aanxiety or depression; It is not an easy task. Experts say it’s normal to feel lost and without tools. Carlos Sanchez Polo, a psychologist specializing in cognitive behavioral therapy in children and adolescents, asserts that “empathic conversation can be a great ally if, in a conversational space free from judgments, without falling into the trap of trying to solve a problem, because sometimes we cannot, and usually What generates a sense of incomprehension »and adds:«Let’s listenAnd Let’s sympathize Really f Let’s offer our hand in all we can. And of course, from a more individualistic standard, you have to see the resources that you have, the protective factors that surround you, and try to direct them as much as possible towards them, and help them connect with hobbieswith safe and close friends or related relatives »
For her part, Issar Palacios Leal, a psychologist with expertise in depression, self-harm, and suicidal ideation in young people, offers seven keys to understanding adolescents and some mechanisms for overcoming these mental health problems.

Some of the things that can be done are:

  • 1. Ask what you need and how you can help.
  • 2. Pay attention to the above warning signs.
  • 3. Being there without trying to make him feel better. Words are often superfluous.
  • 4. Listen to the person and show understanding.
  • 5. Be patient and don’t push her to feel better.
  • 6. Help you seek professional help.
  • 7. Understand that it is not him who is speaking, but his suffering and that his bad answers do not mean a lack of affection.
See also  Augmented reality: Medical students simulate with holographic patients | technology

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Scientists warn of risks in Operation Conacyt after approval of new science law – La Voz de la Frontera

April 29, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

MAPFRE, aware of the mental health of its employees, offers a Mental Wellbeing Plan

April 29, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

ANV and Economics promote academic research projects on enhanced housing policies

April 29, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

Russia accuses Ukraine of burning down an oil depot in Crimea with a drone strike

April 30, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Chinese regime’s new offensive against Taiwan: Aircraft and warships have violated the island’s air and sea space.

April 30, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Carol G turns up the heat on TikTok with a new heart attack video

April 30, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Seven tips from a psychologist to help a family member with anxiety

April 30, 2023 Zera Pearson