Seven tips from a psychologist to help a family member with anxiety

Living with someone who has aanxiety or depression; It is not an easy task. Experts say it’s normal to feel lost and without tools. Carlos Sanchez Polo, a psychologist specializing in cognitive behavioral therapy in children and adolescents, asserts that “empathic conversation can be a great ally if, in a conversational space free from judgments, without falling into the trap of trying to solve a problem, because sometimes we cannot, and usually What generates a sense of incomprehension »and adds:«Let’s listenAnd Let’s sympathize Really f Let’s offer our hand in all we can. And of course, from a more individualistic standard, you have to see the resources that you have, the protective factors that surround you, and try to direct them as much as possible towards them, and help them connect with hobbieswith safe and close friends or related relatives »

For her part, Issar Palacios Leal, a psychologist with expertise in depression, self-harm, and suicidal ideation in young people, offers seven keys to understanding adolescents and some mechanisms for overcoming these mental health problems.