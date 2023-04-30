Seven tips from a psychologist to help a family member with anxiety

Living with someone who has aanxiety or depression; It is not an easy task. Experts say it’s normal to feel lost and without tools. Carlos Sanchez Polo, a psychologist specializing in cognitive behavioral therapy in children and adolescents, asserts that “empathic conversation can be a great ally if, in a conversational space free from judgments, without falling into the trap of trying to solve a problem, because sometimes we cannot, and usually What generates a sense of incomprehension »and adds:«Let’s listenAnd Let’s sympathize Really f Let’s offer our hand in all we can. And of course, from a more individualistic standard, you have to see the resources that you have, the protective factors that surround you, and try to direct them as much as possible towards them, and help them connect with hobbieswith safe and close friends or related relatives »
For her part, Issar Palacios Leal, a psychologist with expertise in depression, self-harm, and suicidal ideation in young people, offers seven keys to understanding adolescents and some mechanisms for overcoming these mental health problems.
Some of the things that can be done are:
- 1. Ask what you need and how you can help.
- 2. Pay attention to the above warning signs.
- 3. Being there without trying to make him feel better. Words are often superfluous.
- 4. Listen to the person and show understanding.
- 5. Be patient and don’t push her to feel better.
- 6. Help you seek professional help.
- 7. Understand that it is not him who is speaking, but his suffering and that his bad answers do not mean a lack of affection.
