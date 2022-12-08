Sergio Carlo’s wife has two tumors and is going to have surgery

caller Sergio Carlo He revealed Wednesday night that his wife, Gabriela ArreazaThey discovered two tumors, one in the lower part of the brain and the other in the right ear, after an MRI.

Carlo, who had reported last Monday that Ariaza would undergo brain surgery, explained that his partner had “been feeling bad for two months” with “dizziness, confusion, and finally vomiting and lots of headaches.”

The former driver of “Chevere Nights” He also said Arreaza had visited doctors in the Dominican Republic and Atlanta, who diagnosed him with a different condition until it was Oregon where they found masses of tissue that had worsened his health in recent days.

“Some doctors saw it as depression. Some botanists said it was stress… For a week I couldn’t swallow saliva. When he saw himself in this situation, he decided to go to Oregon where his mom had an MRI a few days ago and found the problem,” Carlo said.

Likewise, along with the many photos in which Arriaza is seen in the clinic and surrounded by relatives, the actor and broadcaster also noted that Arreaza will operate on Thursday, and also thanked her “for her messages of love and strength” and for wanting to provide financial assistance for the operation.

“Thank you to the medical friends who gave their professional opinions and thanks to the many people who said ‘Sergio, everything Gabi needs… he’s not short of resources,'” he wrote in the post.

On April 17, the couple, who currently reside in Atlanta, Georgia, made headlines when they admitted that they were trying to conceive after undergoing an in vitro fertilization procedure.

Sergio and Gabriela married in January 2016 in a wedding that took place at the Jarabacoa Country Club, and although some photos of the ceremony were posted on social media, the official photos were transferred to the magazine. OhWelcome! dominican republic.