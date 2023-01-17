January 17, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Selena Gomez responds to those who criticized her body after the Golden Globes

Lane Skeldon January 17, 2023 1 min read
Selena Gomez’s documentary shows her battle with mental health 2:30

(CNN) – Selena Gomez responded to those who criticized her body after the celebrity was in red carpet from the Golden Globe Awards last Tuesday.

Singer turned producer and actress instagram to talk to her little sister Gracie Teefey about body positivity.

“I’m a little older now because I had fun during the holidays,” he said, asking Teffi, “I mean… right?”

Selena Gomez at the Golden Globe Awards on January 10. (Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Teffi replied, “Yes!”

Gomez’s supporters rushed to her defense.

“She shouldn’t be explaining why her body looks like this,” one follower wrote.

Another wrote, “It’s perfect and self-explanatory.”

Gomez received a nomination for her role in “Only Murders in the Building” for Hulu.

In 2022, he had a similar response to people commenting on his appearance, telling his fans, “Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people complain anyway… You’re too small,” “Too big,” “It doesn’t fit,” Na -Na-nih-nih… I’m perfect the way I am. morals of the story? Farewell! “

See also  The man faced by Adamari Lopez and Carmen Villalobos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Miss Universe was accused of fraud when she won the Miss USA title

January 16, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Baby Gaitan designs the perfect shorts to show off the perfect buttocks at 50

January 16, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The hardest message against Biko: “You felt small next to Shakira … You are immature”

January 16, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

1 min read

Selena Gomez responds to those who criticized her body after the Golden Globes

January 17, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

The dramatic moment two planes were about to collide in New York

January 16, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

RMC Sport attacks Messi: “He gave a good half season to the World Cup”

January 16, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Miss Universe was accused of fraud when she won the Miss USA title

January 16, 2023 Lane Skeldon