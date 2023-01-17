Selena Gomez responds to those who criticized her body after the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez’s documentary shows her battle with mental health 2:30

(CNN) – Selena Gomez responded to those who criticized her body after the celebrity was in red carpet from the Golden Globe Awards last Tuesday.

Singer turned producer and actress instagram to talk to her little sister Gracie Teefey about body positivity.

“I’m a little older now because I had fun during the holidays,” he said, asking Teffi, “I mean… right?”

Teffi replied, “Yes!”

Gomez’s supporters rushed to her defense.

“She shouldn’t be explaining why her body looks like this,” one follower wrote.

Another wrote, “It’s perfect and self-explanatory.”

Gomez received a nomination for her role in “Only Murders in the Building” for Hulu.

In 2022, he had a similar response to people commenting on his appearance, telling his fans, “Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people complain anyway… You’re too small,” “Too big,” “It doesn’t fit,” Na -Na-nih-nih… I’m perfect the way I am. morals of the story? Farewell! “