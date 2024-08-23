August 24, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

See how the situations are going after the last day (+video)

See how the situations are going after the last day (+video)

Cassandra Curtis August 23, 2024 2 min read

The climax of the regular round has already been reached in the major leagues, so, in some groups, the case is taking an increasing direction and the majority of the leaders have obtained a positive result this Thursday. Therefore, with the sports experts, you will be able to know the standings after the challenges of August 22.

In the National League, the group that seemed to be the most dominant two days ago was the West, however, the Dodgers have recently extended their lead. For their part, the most striking thing about the new arena is that the New York Yankees have not given up and have a better cushion than the Baltimore Orioles.

And thus the positions in the American League were determined:

East Section:

  1. New York Yankees (75-53)
  2. Baltimore Orioles (74-55)
  3. Boston Red Sox (67-59)
  4. Tampa Bay Rays (64-63)
  5. Toronto Blue Jays (60-68)

Central Section:

  1. Cleveland Guardians (73-54)
  2. Minnesota Twins (71-56)
  3. Kansas City Royals (71-56)
  4. Detroit Tigers (62-66)
  5. Chicago White Sox (31-97)

Western Section:

  1. Houston Astros (69-58)
  2. Seattle Mariners (64-64)
  3. Texas Rangers (59-69)
  4. Oakland Athletics (55-73)
  5. Anaheim Angels (54-74).

This is how the table works in the old circuit:

East Section:

  1. Philadelphia Phillies (74-53)
  2. Atlanta Braves (68-59)
  3. New York Mets (66-61)
  4. Washington Citizens (58-70)
  5. Miami Marlins (46-81)

Central Section:

  1. Milwaukee Brewers (73-54)
  2. St. Louis Cardinals (63-64)
  3. Chicago Cubs (63-65)
  4. Cincinnati Reds (62-66)
  5. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-67)

Western Section:

  1. Los Angeles Dodgers (76-52)
  2. San Diego Padres (72-56)
  3. Arizona Rattlesnake (72-56)
  4. San Francisco Giants (65-64)
  5. Colorado Rockies (47-81).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Schedule, channel and where to watch the boxing match on TV and online in the USA and Mexico
3 min read

Schedule, channel and where to watch the boxing match on TV and online in the USA and Mexico

August 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
This is how the keys to the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana 2024 remained | South American Cup
1 min read

This is how the keys to the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana 2024 remained | South American Cup

August 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Courtois makes tough decision and leaves strong message: “I decided not to return”
3 min read

Courtois makes tough decision and leaves strong message: “I decided not to return”

August 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

WhatsApp and changing its color for conversations on iPhone: Goodbye green?
3 min read

WhatsApp and changing its color for conversations on iPhone: Goodbye green?

August 24, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Luis Almagro warned that Venezuela’s Supreme Court and electoral council acted with “total opacity.”
3 min read

Luis Almagro warned that Venezuela’s Supreme Court and electoral council acted with “total opacity.”

August 24, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Diaz-Canel’s right arm disabled due to ‘severe discomfort’
2 min read

Diaz-Canel’s right arm disabled due to ‘severe discomfort’

August 24, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Health launches 364 training places in Aragon for next year
2 min read

Health launches 364 training places in Aragon for next year

August 24, 2024 Zera Pearson