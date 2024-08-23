See how the situations are going after the last day (+video)

The climax of the regular round has already been reached in the major leagues, so, in some groups, the case is taking an increasing direction and the majority of the leaders have obtained a positive result this Thursday. Therefore, with the sports experts, you will be able to know the standings after the challenges of August 22.

In the National League, the group that seemed to be the most dominant two days ago was the West, however, the Dodgers have recently extended their lead. For their part, the most striking thing about the new arena is that the New York Yankees have not given up and have a better cushion than the Baltimore Orioles.

And thus the positions in the American League were determined:

East Section:

New York Yankees (75-53) Baltimore Orioles (74-55) Boston Red Sox (67-59) Tampa Bay Rays (64-63) Toronto Blue Jays (60-68)

Central Section:

Cleveland Guardians (73-54) Minnesota Twins (71-56) Kansas City Royals (71-56) Detroit Tigers (62-66) Chicago White Sox (31-97)

Western Section:

Houston Astros (69-58) Seattle Mariners (64-64) Texas Rangers (59-69) Oakland Athletics (55-73) Anaheim Angels (54-74).

This is how the table works in the old circuit:

East Section:

Philadelphia Phillies (74-53) Atlanta Braves (68-59) New York Mets (66-61) Washington Citizens (58-70) Miami Marlins (46-81)

Central Section:

Milwaukee Brewers (73-54) St. Louis Cardinals (63-64) Chicago Cubs (63-65) Cincinnati Reds (62-66) Pittsburgh Pirates (60-67)

Western Section: