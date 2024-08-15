Sebastian Vieira slams Jose Enamorado after Junior’s defeat to Libertadores | Colombian Football | BetPlay League

Junior de Barranquilla suffered a major blow in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16, as Colombia lost 1-0 to Colo Colo at the Monumental in Chile, and will now have to overcome that result in their trip to the Metropolitano stadium next weekend.

In light of this negative result that Arturo Reyes’ team obtained in the first 90 minutes of the match, criticism came immediately due to the way Junior played against Colo Colo, as it was noted that there was a negative team in the face of the Chilean team’s dominance in its home stadium.

One of the people with the most authority in Junior’s history who spoke about the Libertadores match was former player and club star, Sebastián Vieira, who in addition to regretting the loss to Albos, openly criticized winger José Enamorado, stating that if it weren’t for his selfishness, the Sharks would have won.

“Junior was very tactical, Junior played differently. They played 4-3-3, positioned differently and had the best chances. In the first half, if he didn’t have that selfishness (José) Enamorado would have been Junior’s goal and then if Carlos (Bacca) scored the goal that the defender gave him, it would have been 2-0 and no one could say anything. “In the second half, Colo-Colo improved, they advanced a little bit, and Junior started to defend in zone 1 and zone 2,” Vieira told Caracol Radio El Vbar.

However, the former team captain explained that the young winger needs more variety in his dribbling. “Enamorado performed well as a team, but they didn’t win duels, and Enamorado died without winning duels. I think Junior went for the 0-0 draw, he was happy, he worked hard for it, and then he didn’t have the ability to make up the 1-0. They are convinced that the 1-0 was short and that they are capable of turning the result around.”

Finally, Vieira concluded that the 25-year-old winger cannot continue to fail in these options in the upcoming matches, as they reveal his ineffectiveness in reaching the goal and scoring.

“I like Enamorado, but these are plays that can decide the series,” he concluded. “Maybe he had the confidence and wanted to score, but it was easier to give the pass than to score the goal himself.”