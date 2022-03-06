March 6, 2022

Scientists are investigating the discovery of a strange mummified 'mermaid' in Japan to know

Zera Pearson March 6, 2022 3 min read

The mysterious mummified ‘mermaid’, which may be more than 300 years old, will undergo CT scans and DNA testing by researchers from Kurashiki University of Science and Arts in order to discover more about its origin. Hiroshi Kinoshitawho is in charge of the project, sees this body as having religious significance.

